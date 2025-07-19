D-Day Turns 12: 8 films that share its grit and geopolitical edge

D-Day by Nikkhil Advani, which came out on July 19, 2013, was more than an action film; it was a sombre, multi-layered examination of global politics, patriotism, and individual loss. The film's real-life analogies, intense plot, and actors (Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, and Shruti Haasan) battling moral dilemmas have only served to increase the film's relevancy. In honour of the 12th anniversary of D-Day (available to stream on ShemarooMe (OTTplay Premium & Prime Video), we take a look back at eight Hindi films that continue the work of the original—whether in terms of tone, content, or the fearless examination of unsettling realities. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan in D-Day

Geopolitical films like D-Day to stream on OTT

Haider (2014) - ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium]

An unusual combination of poetic storytelling and political criticism is found in Haider by Vishal Bhardwaj. In this contemporary take on Shakespeare's Hamlet, the action takes place in insurgency-stricken Kashmir in the 1990s. Haider explores the psychological and emotional impact of militarisation, treachery, and unfinished grief through Shahid Kapoor's very introspective portrayal. Beyond being a revenge drama, it explores the troubling themes of justice, identity, and the individual toll of state brutality.

Baby (2015) - JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium] & Prime Video

The relentlessly gripping counter-terrorism thriller Baby is the brainchild of director Neeraj Pandey. Featuring Akshay Kumar in the role of an undercover agent, the film chronicles a clandestine government unit's efforts to foil terrorist plots and eliminate potential dangers. Striking a balance between intense action sequences and intelligence operations, it depicts the bureaucratically constrained world of national security work in all its grim detail. For Indian moviegoers, Baby was a genre-redefining film because of its genuine portrayal and subtle patriotism.

Ugly (2013) - JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller explores the frightening underbelly of a missing kid case through the prism of human interactions. A search expedition soon turns into a nightmare entangled in vengeance, trauma, and money. The film relentlessly depicts broken urban lives and societal shortcomings. Though it doesn't have a national audience, Ugly hits a similar note with its nihilistic outlook, narrative roughness, and passion.

Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) - Sony LIV [OTTplay Premium] & Prime Video

Sadhu Agashe, played with subdued violence by Nana Patekar, became one of the most famous law enforcement figures in Hindi film thanks to Shimit Amin's grim cop drama. As he makes his way through a metropolis teeming with corruption and violence, the film follows Agashe, an encounter specialist who prioritises outcomes over protocols. Tense, sardonic, and full of moral uncertainty, the film explores the minds of individuals who uphold justice on the brink of legality.

Madras Cafe (2013) - JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Shoojit Sircar's politically charged thriller offers an engrossing glimpse into the inner workings of India's intelligence operations during Sri Lanka's civil war. Playing the role of an Indian Army soldier, John Abraham is entangled in a mission of extreme stakes that culminates in the murder of a former prime minister. Trusting the complexity of its subject to create an impression, the film relies on a restrained storytelling approach and a keen focus on geostrategic realities rather than chest-thumping nationalism.

Madaari (2016) - ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium]

Madaari stars Irrfan Khan in a performance that delves deep into his emotions. It tells the tale of an ordinary man who becomes a vigilante following a personal tragedy brought about by the indifference of the government. The events that follow his abduction of the son of the home minister to force responsibility are less exciting and more like a critical analysis of systemic corruption. The film takes an individual's act of defiance as its medium, drawing on common emotions like anger and powerlessness.

Rahasya (2015) - ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium] & Prime Video

Rahasya combines real-life tension with whodunit mystery, drawing inspiration from the dramatic 2008 Noida double murder case. The film, directed by Manish Gupta, is an investigative thriller that expands on a murder case, exposing complex family dynamics, institutional indifference, and hidden agendas. Crisp performances and a solid storyline make the mystery feel all too real.

Mulk (2018) - ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium] & Prime Video

The courtroom drama by Anubhav Sinha is an intense and courageous film that investigates Indian identity and challenges preconceptions. The Muslim family of Varanasi finds themselves stigmatised as terrorists in the film after one of their own is accused in a bomb blast case. Mulk challenges audiences to face the prejudices that lie beyond the surface of daily news stories with its thought-provoking conversations and riveting performances by Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu.