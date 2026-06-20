Deool Band 2 director reacts to backlash over Shah Rukh Khan’s support: ‘Give credit to those who deserve it’

A few days ago, it was revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's generosity helped Deool Band 2 director Pravin Tarde overcome budget issues during the post-production of the film. The Marathi film emerged as a success at the box office, crossing ₹80 crore worldwide. After Pravin revealed how Shah Rukh stepped in to help the project at a crucial stage, there were some mixed reactions.

What the director said

Marathi film Deool Band 2 director Pravin Tarde has spoken out on Shah Rukh Khan's support.

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Taking to his Instagram account, the director has now broken his silence on the chatter around the film and Shah Rukh's association. He said, “I’ve been travelling across Maharashtra all this while, yet nobody seemed to notice me. But the moment I mentioned the name of a Bollywood star, everyone’s pens started moving at once. Some people had already tried hard to stop the film, but they couldn’t. So now, why are they fighting it through indirect means? This film has come this far without the backing of any so-called big names or influential figures, because the efforts behind it have been honest and sincere. Thank you, everyone.”

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{{^usCountry}} Tarde then added a line from a poem by Marathi writer Vinda Karandikar, which roughly translates to: “Your stature does not increase by denying someone their due. Always remember to give credit to those who deserve it.” He went on to add, “Whether it’s Pitya (the character in the film) or Shah Rukh Khan, it doesn’t matter. If someone has helped you, you should be able to openly acknowledge it and appreciate them publicly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tarde then added a line from a poem by Marathi writer Vinda Karandikar, which roughly translates to: “Your stature does not increase by denying someone their due. Always remember to give credit to those who deserve it.” He went on to add, “Whether it’s Pitya (the character in the film) or Shah Rukh Khan, it doesn’t matter. If someone has helped you, you should be able to openly acknowledge it and appreciate them publicly.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Tarde had earlier shared that he approached Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, for a Digital Cinema Package (DCP), the digital format required to screen films in theatres. Tarde revealed that although he had allocated ₹12 lakh for it, the final cost came to ₹42 lakh. However, he did not have that kind of money to pay Red Chillies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Tarde had earlier shared that he approached Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, for a Digital Cinema Package (DCP), the digital format required to screen films in theatres. Tarde revealed that although he had allocated ₹12 lakh for it, the final cost came to ₹42 lakh. However, he did not have that kind of money to pay Red Chillies. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, when the makers of Deool Band 2 still did not have the money to pay for the DCP, the matter reached the superstar, Shah Rukh decided to waive the fee.

About Deool Band 2

Deool Band 2 stars Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde in the lead roles, while Mangesh Desai, Sanskruti Balgude, Devendra Gaikwad, Savita Malpekar, and Pravin Tarde appear in supporting roles. The film is a sequel to the 2015 film Deool Band. It addresses the sensitive issue of farmer suicides and explores the conflict between faith and atheism.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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