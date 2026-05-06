Dev reacts after BJP sweep in West Bengal, hopes new government ends ‘culture of bans’ in Bengali film industry

In West Bengal, the BJP sealed a landslide victory with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress's uninterrupted 15-year rule. Actor Dev, who has been associated with Mamata Banerjee's TMC for years now, took to his Facebook account to react to the election results. (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says Mamata Banerjee is ‘attacking democracy’ by not resigning as West Bengal CM after defeat to BJP)

What Dev said

Dev is a popular Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP from Ghatal.

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He said, "Congratulations to the BJP on receiving the mandate to form the new government in Bengal. I sincerely hope the government works towards the progress, peace and development of our state and make sure people’s voice is heard.

As someone deeply connected to both public life and the film fraternity, I would earnestly request the new government to uphold the spirit of unity and artistic freedom by ensuring that the culture of bans and divisions within the Bengali film industry becomes a thing of the past. Cinema is one of Bengal’s greatest identities, and its growth can only happen through mutual respect, coexistence and collective progress."

He went on to add, “I also look forward to the support and cooperation of the new government towards the completion of the Ghatal Master Plan — a long cherished dream and necessity for the people of Ghatal. Beyond politics, this is about safeguarding lives, securing livelihoods and giving the people of Ghatal the future they deserve.”

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Dev shared a statement via his Facebook account.

{{^usCountry}} More details about West Bengal elections {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More details about West Bengal elections {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, TMC's Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday refused to resign as chief minister of West Bengal, opening up a constitutional grey zone and a political confrontation in the state. The TMC tally fell to 80 seats from its earlier 215, with Banerjee herself losing her seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, TMC's Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday refused to resign as chief minister of West Bengal, opening up a constitutional grey zone and a political confrontation in the state. The TMC tally fell to 80 seats from its earlier 215, with Banerjee herself losing her seat. {{/usCountry}}

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Banerjee said about 100 seats were "forcibly taken" from her party, which also had to contend with a "biased" Election Commission. She did not back her accusation with evidence. "I will not resign, I did not lose... officially, through the Election Commission, they (the BJP) can defeat us, but morally, we won the election," she told a news briefing.

"My target is very clear. I will strengthen the INDIA team, just like a small person. I don't have any chair now, so I am a commoner. So, you cannot tell me that I am using your chair. I am now a free bird. I gave my entire life in service to the people, even in these 15 years I have not withdrawn one paisa of pension. I am not taking one paisa of salary also. But now, I am a free bird. So, I have to do some work, which I will manage to do," she added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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