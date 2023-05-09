Home / Entertainment / Others / 'Me? Oh, if only', Dianna Agron finally sets the record straight on Taylor Swift dating rumors

'Me? Oh, if only', Dianna Agron finally sets the record straight on Taylor Swift dating rumors

For years, fans have speculated that Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift had a romantic relationship in 2012, with Swift's song ‘22’ fueling the rumors further

Dianna Agron, known for her role in the hit TV show Glee, has finally addressed the decade-long rumors surrounding her alleged romantic relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the actress denied any romantic involvement with Swift, despite being included in the liner notes of her hit song "22."

Dianna Agron addresses decade-long rumors about relationship with Taylor Swift.(Instagram)
"Me? Oh, if only!", Agron exclaimed explaining that the rumors stemmed from a close friendship with the singer around 2012. However, she denied being the inspiration for the song, stating that it was "more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song." When asked about how she felt regarding the rumors, she responded with amusement, saying, "there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue."

The two stars were famously part of Swift's girl squad, which also included Ashley Avignone, Claire Kislinger, and Selena Gomez. However, the pair has not been seen together in recent years.

Agron also spoke about her time on Glee, reminiscing about the heart and community that the show had. She said, "It's emotional, nostalgic, heartwarming, and career-affirming. That experience opened up so many doors, and I'm so grateful that that's how I learned everything."

Meanwhile, Swift is currently on her Eras tour and recently announced the release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which will include six new songs and drop on July 7. The singer has also been linked to The 1975's Matty Healy in recent rumors.

Despite the constant speculation surrounding her personal life, Dianna Agron is content with setting the record straight and focusing on her acting career.

