Diljit Dosanjh apologizes to fans after court issues stay order on Jodi release

After the release of his upcoming Punjabi film Jodi has been paused , actor Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence and expressed his apology to the fans who were waiting for the release of the film. Diljit took to his Instagram Stories to pen a note after a local court in Punjab issued a stay order on the release of the film. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh explains his ‘Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye’ line: That wasn’t just my feeling…)

Diljit Dosanjh has apologized to his fans post the stay order on his film Jodi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diljit took to his Instagram Stories to share a note in Punjabi addressing the current stay on the release of his film and said, "Jodi. Film di sari team ne baut hardwork kita.. apna 100% dita sareya ne..(folded hands emoticon) Par kissey kaarn eh film aaj India ch release nhi ho rhi.. Jo jodi da intzaar kr rahe c ona ton maafi.. sareya nu pyar te satkaar (folded hands emoticon)" (The entire team of the film has done a lot of hardwork.. they have all given their 100% to the film. But due to some reason the film will not be releasing today in India. Those who were waiting for the film, please forgive me.. Love and light to everyone)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diljit Dosanjh penned a note on his Instagram Stories.

On May 3, just days before the release of the film on May 5, a court in Punjab's Ludhiana ordered the stay of the release of Jodi Teri Meri, which is touted as a biopic on the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot Kaur. Civil Judge (Junior Division) Karandeep Kaur has ordered an issue of summons to the cast of the film, including Diljit, Nimrat Khaira, Gurmail Kaur, the wife of Chamkila, Karaj Gill of Rhythm Boyz Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Daljit Thind of Daljit Motions Films returnable by the date May 8, the next date of hearing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"From the documents, a prima facie case is made out in favour of plaintiff (Ishdeep Randhawa). Balance of convenience is also in his favour and if defendants are not restrained from releasing the film Jodi Teri Meri, then an irreparable loss will be caused to the plaintiff, which cannot be compensated with any cost," says the order. Both Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were gunned down on March 8, 1988, during militancy in Punjab.

The orders were delivered by the court while hearing a petition moved by Ishjeet Randhawa and Sanjot Randhawa, sons of deceased producer Gurdev Singh Randhawa. In the petition, it was pleaded that the widow of Chamkila had given the rights of making the biopic of her husband to their father on October 12, 2012 in writing. She also received an amount of ₹5 lakh for the said purpose and undertook to remain bound by aforesaid agreement/writing. No time limit was fixed to make the biopic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, another film starring Diljit, tentatively titled Chamkila, also faced legal trouble. Based on the lives of slain Punjabi singers Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot Kaur, the Imitiaz Ali film, also starring Parineeti Chopra was stayed by the court of civil Judge Harsimranjit Singh on March 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON