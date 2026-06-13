Drishyam 3 OTT release date: Mohanlal's hit 200 crore film to stream in less than a month; when and where to watch

Drishyam 3 OTT release date: Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21 and within days of its release grossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide. If you missed the film in theatres, then no need to worry any longer as Drishyam 3 is now headed for its OTT release very soon!

Drishyam 3 OTT release date

Drishyam 3 OTT release date: Mohanlal in a still from the Jeethu Joseph film.

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On Saturday, it was announced that fans can stream Drishyam 3 in Malayalam, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video from June 18. Which means that the film will have its OTT release within a month of its release.

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{{^usCountry}} Drishyam has established itself as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated thriller-drama franchises, known for its taut narrative, sharp twists, and gripping performances. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, presented by Pen Studios & Panorama Studios and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas, the film reunites Mohanlal, Meena, and Siddique, bringing audiences back into the world of George Kutty and his family. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam has established itself as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated thriller-drama franchises, known for its taut narrative, sharp twists, and gripping performances. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, presented by Pen Studios & Panorama Studios and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas, the film reunites Mohanlal, Meena, and Siddique, bringing audiences back into the world of George Kutty and his family. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the years since Drishyam 2, George Kutty appears to have secured the future he always wanted for his family, he has even adapted his past into a successful film. But the past refuses to stay buried. When two journalists begin investigating the real-life inspirations behind the film, and a carefully orchestrated marriage proposal for his daughter Anju turns out to be a deadly trap, George Kutty finds himself drawn into his most emotionally charged and dangerous battle yet. With old adversaries back with renewed motive, and fear, guilt, and suspicion closing in from every side, George Kutty, the protector, must once again rely on his wits to protect the people he loves, and the secrets that bind them together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the years since Drishyam 2, George Kutty appears to have secured the future he always wanted for his family, he has even adapted his past into a successful film. But the past refuses to stay buried. When two journalists begin investigating the real-life inspirations behind the film, and a carefully orchestrated marriage proposal for his daughter Anju turns out to be a deadly trap, George Kutty finds himself drawn into his most emotionally charged and dangerous battle yet. With old adversaries back with renewed motive, and fear, guilt, and suspicion closing in from every side, George Kutty, the protector, must once again rely on his wits to protect the people he loves, and the secrets that bind them together. {{/usCountry}}

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“George Kutty is a character who has stayed with audiences for many years, and that love is something I deeply cherish. The reason audiences connect with Drishyam is that, beyond the mystery, it is rooted in a deeply human story about family, love, and survival. I am grateful for the affection audiences have shown George Kutty through the years and thrilled that Drishyam 3 will now reach audiences across the globe on Prime Video,” said Mohanlal.

"With Drishyam 3, my intention was not just to continue the story, but to delve deeper into the mind of George Kutty. Over the years, he has become a man defined by the choices he made to protect his family, but beneath his resilience lies a father who has been forced to live with constant fear, uncertainty, and the weight of his past. This chapter explores the psychological toll of those experiences, making it perhaps the most intimate and emotionally layered film in the franchise. We wanted to examine not only what George Kutty does, but what those decisions have cost him as a person. I am thrilled that audiences across the world will now be able to experience this new chapter on Prime Video,” said writer and director Jeethu Joseph.

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Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) were pan-India hits and remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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