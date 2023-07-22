Dulquer Salmaan praises Mammootty for winning Best Actor award at Kerala State Film Awards, Mohanlal gives him shoutout

Veteran actor Mammootty won the Best Actor award at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. He was named Best Actor for his performance in the acclaimed film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. (Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan leaves fans worried as he writes ‘I haven’t slept in a while,' deletes it later)

Dulquer congratulates his father

Dulquer Salmaan with his father Mammootty.

The update left everyone extremely happy. Congratulating his father on his special win, Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and dropped a picture of his dad that he captioned, "Bestest."

Mohanlal lauded Mammootty

Mohanlal also gave a shoutout to Mammootty and other winners. "Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka- my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious! Keep rocking."

About Kerala State Film Awards

The winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced by Kerala minister for cultural affairs Saji Cherian on Friday. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam bagged the award for Best Film. Mahesh Narayanan was named Best Director for the film Ariyippu. Vincy Aloshious won the Best Actress award for Rekha.

Dulquer's upcoming project

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to feature in the upcoming romantic track Heeriye along with singer Jasleen Royal. On Instagram, he had shared the poster of the song and captioned it, “The big reveal is here!! HEERIYE from our hearts to yours...out on 25th July.”

Talking about the song, Dulquer had said, “Heeriye is a very special song. I instantly fell in love with the tune, the concept of the music video and definitely the soothing voices of Jasleen and Arijit. It is a quintessential love song and I am glad to be associated with Jasleen Royal and Warner music India for this beautiful melody. I'm excited to see audiences reaction to this beautiful love song.”

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal. The love song is set to release on July 25.

