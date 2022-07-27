Dulquer Salmaan on working with father Mammootty in a film: ‘Dad has to take a call’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is getting ready for the release of period romantic drama Sita Ramam on August 5, has revealed that he’s forever ready to team up with his father Mammootty for a film. However, he added that the decision to work together has to come from his father and he has already asked him about it. Also read: Sita Ramam trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’s romantic period drama is all about love and longing

Ahead of the release of Sita Ramam, Dulquer met the press in Chennai on Tuesday and opened up about the film. When Dulquer was asked when he will team up with his father in a film, he said, “Dad has to take a call on whether the two of us should do a film together. I'm always ready for a film with him; whichever language it is in. I've already asked him too and I'm just waiting for his decision.”

The Tamil version of the film’s trailer was unveiled at the event. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam features Dulquer in the role of a lieutenant officer in the Indian army. The story is set against the backdrop of Kashmir in 1960s. Originally made in Telugu, the film will have be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

Speaking at the trailer launch on Monday in Hyderabad, Dulquer said that he accepted the movie at a juncture in his career where he decided he won’t do any love stories. “When Hanu sir brought this story, everything about it felt so timeless and epic. I told myself I’ll do one last love story. One for the ages. It’s been the most beautiful experience. I got to see places in India I’ve never seen in my life,” he said.

The film marks the Telugu debut of Mrunal Thakur and also co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth in key roles.

