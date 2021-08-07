Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Others / Dulquer Salmaan pens a heartfelt note as father Mammootty completes 50 years in the industry
others

Dulquer Salmaan pens a heartfelt note as father Mammootty completes 50 years in the industry

Sharing a throwback picture, Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his dad Mammootty's 50-year career in the industry.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Dulquer Salmaan has shared a heartfelt note for his dad.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartfelt post as his father Mammootty completed 50 years in the industry. Sharing a throwback picture, Dulquer said that he counts his blessings as he gets to see, touch, and hold the real Mammootty.

“50 years of being an actor. Of dreaming big and never giving up. Still dreaming bigger. Of being better every day. Never being satiated. Of never tiring. Of forever being hungry to play the next great character. Forever striving to find the next great film. Of wanting to be known more as an actor than a megastar. Of loving cinema and the craft more than any actor I've met. Of inspiring millions. Of influencing generations. Of leading only by example. Of sticking to your morals and traditions irrespective of the times. Of being a stickler for quality. Of upholding relationships. Of being virtuous. Of valuing integrity. Of never taking short cuts. Of being the gold standard. Of running your own race. Of being a real life hero," Dulquer wrote.

Dulquer added: “Even though you dislike these celebrations of your career milestones. 50 years of the most illustrious and glorious of careers is no small accomplishment. Every day I count my blessings. Cause I get to see, touch and hold the man outside of celluloid. And witness his life. Live under his greatness. His light. Experience the warmth and love people have for you. Hear your stories from the people whose lives you’ve touched. I could write a book on you. But for now I’ll stop at this.”

Mammootty, who has over 400 films to his credit, made his acting debut in 1971 with Anubhavangal Paalichakal. His first major breakthrough success as a lead actor came in the 1987 Malayalam film New Delhi.

Also read: Dulquer Salmaan once said he cringed when he heard ‘Handsome Like Mammootty’ line in Ustaad Hotel

He was recently seen in Malayalam political thriller One, in which he played the role of Kerala’s Chief Minister.

