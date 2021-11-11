Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dulquer Salmaan shares video as Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa, watches trailer with wife and daughter: 'Historic moment'
Dulquer Salmaan shares video as Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa, watches trailer with wife and daughter: 'Historic moment'

Dulquer Salmaan shared a video as he watched Kurup's trailer on Dubai's Burj Khalifa. He was accompanied by his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam.
Dulquer Salmaan watches Kurup trailer on Burj Khalifa with family.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 03:04 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday shared a video calling it a 'historic moment' as the trailer of Kurup lit up Burj Khalifa. Taking to Instagram, Dulquer dropped the video in which he watched the trailer in Dubai with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam.

In the video, Dulquer Salmaan also waved to his fans and flashed a thumbs-up sign. He also clicked pictures with his fans in the background. In a segment of the video clip, he said, "It's an unforgettable moment, it's a historic moment."

Sharing the video, he captioned it, "#Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa !!! This is a huge moment for me, for the hundreds of people behind the film #Kurup and for the amazing team behind Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine, a trailer of a film of mine let alone my name, playing on the iconic Burj Khalifa."

He also thanked several people associated with the film. "A huge thanks to the people who made this possible. @golchin_pharsfilm (Ahmed Golchin) and @pharsfilm our partner overseas. Your faith and belief in the film is huge and unwavering. @burjkhalifa @emaardubai @mohamedalabbar a massive thanks for making this happen in record time. @reelcinemas waiting for tomorrow @shamnadziyad of Wayfarer-MStar Entertaintments Overseas love you brother."

"And an equally big thank you to all of you that came to witness this first of its kind spectacle play out on the Burj Khalifa. I wish to always return your love tenfold through my films. #KuruplightsupBurjKhalifa #Kurup #InCinemasNearYou #November12th," he concluded.

Earlier this month, the trailer of Kurup starring Dulquer was released in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from Dulquer, Sobhita Dhulipala also features in the film directed by Srinath Rajendran. Other members of the cast include Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas.

Also Read | Kurup trailer: Dulquer Salmaan gives glimpse of a gripping story of hunt for India’s most wanted fugitive. Watch

The nearly two-minute-long trailer gave glimpses into the world of crime, drawing inspiration from the real life of Sukumara Kurup. The film is an adventure drama based on Kerala's infamous criminal who has been on the run since the mid-1980s. Produced by Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments, the film is set for a theatrical release on November 12.

dulquer salmaan sukumara kurup
