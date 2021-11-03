Kurup trailer: Dulquer Salmaan gives glimpse of a gripping story of hunt for India’s most wanted fugitive. Watch

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Malayalam thriller Kurup was unveiled on Wednesday. Going by the visuals, this looks like a gripping story of a hunt for one of India’s most wanted fugitives. Dulquer took to Twitter to share the trailer which was released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Kurup will narrate the story of a family man Sukumara Kurup who after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, gets motivated to insure and script his own death. He does so by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money. The film has been directed by Srinath Rajendran.

The trailer of the film opens with the shot of Dulquer calling a police officer with some very important information. When he’s told the officer whom he is looking for is away in Bhopal searching for Kurup, Dulquer introduces himself as Kurup.

It also gives fleeting shots of Dulquer as Gopi Krishnan from the Indian Air Force (IAF). A few shots later we see him discussing with his friends about claiming life insurance in his name. The rest of the trailer is about how Kurup succeeds in his plan to dupe his own death with a police officer on his trail.

The film, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, was originally supposed to release in theatres on May 28 this year. It’s finally hitting the screens on November 12.

Last week, sharing the release date announcement poster, Dulquer wrote in an Instagram post, "At long last, we are ready. Ready to set Kurup free. Our biggest film yet, Kurup, is free from being caged and locked down and slated to release in theatres all across the world.” He said it has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with Kurup.

A part of his post also read, “In ideation for several years. Filming for close to a year. And months and months of post-production. And then the pandemic. There were long months where we had no idea if Kurup would ever see the light of day. But the unanimous and overwhelming love, the support, the constant requests from all of you to wait till theatres opened, helped us survive in some of the toughest times.”

It said, "I’ve said it to close family and friends many a time that the film Kurup almost feels like my second child. I feel like it’s a living breathing thing with a life and destiny of its own."