Kurup to release in cinemas on November 12, Dulquer Salmaan says it has 'life and destiny of its own'

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s long awaited Malayalam thriller Kurup, which was rumoured to premiere on an OTT platform, has been confirmed to release in theatres on November 12. Announcing the release date, Dulquer wrote in a post that the film had a destiny of its own.

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, will narrate the story of Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

The film, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, was originally supposed to release in theatres on May 28 this year.

Sharing the release date announcement poster, Dulquer wrote in an instagram post: "At long last, we are ready. Ready to set Kurup free. Our biggest film yet, Kurup, is free from being caged and locked down and slated to release in theatres all across the world.”

He said it has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with Kurup. “In ideation for several years. Filming for close to a year. And months and months of post-production. And then the pandemic. There were long months where we had no idea if Kurup would ever see the light of day. But the unanimous and overwhelming love, the support, the constant requests from all of you to wait till theatres opened, helped us survive in some of the toughest times. I’ve said it to close family and friends many a time that the film Kurup almost feels like my second child. I feel like it’s a living breathing thing with a life and destiny of its own.

Dulquer added that he “always knew it wouldn’t come out till it felt the time was right and it felt ready. And now it’s time to finally let Kurup free. And I pray and hope you all give it wings. And it reaches great heights."

Recently, a statement from the makers indicated that Kurup is the most expensive film of Dulquer Salmaan’s career. It is made on a budget of ₹35 crore.

“In his career, this is the biggest budget film that Dulquer has ventured into. It’s made on a budget of ₹35 crore and has been shot in places such as Kerala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mangalore and Mysore) and UAE," read the statement.