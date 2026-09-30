Fahadh Faasil, 44, says he feels like he's ‘married to a child’ in rare comment about wife Nazriya Nazim, 31

Malayalam actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have been married for over a decade now. It's rare for them to talk about their life together, even when they're promoting their projects. In a rare occurrence, Fahadh briefly spoke about being married to Nazriya, comparing it to being ‘married to a child’.

Fahadh Faasil feels like he's ‘married to a child’

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim married in 2014 when he was 32, and she was 19.

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At the promotions of his upcoming Telugu film Don't Trouble The Trouble in Chennai, Fahadh referred to Nazriya as he spoke about his co-star and child star Ssara Palekar. “So, I'm married to a child,” he said, adding, “People ask me, your child management patience is great. So, I said, I have one at home. I've been dealing with that. (laughs) But I met a child who dealt with me.” He then praised Ssara for correcting him whenever he messed up his lines, calling her his favourite co-star.

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Internet calls Fahadh Faasil ‘weird’

{{^usCountry}} As soon as Fahadh's awkward speech began circulating on social media, the internet had opinions. “What did I just hear,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user reacting to his comment. “Its looking disgusting, around children you have to be mindful of ur speech,” wrote another. Some were just confused with his choice of words, with one pointing out, “I met a child... not married,,, be careful.” Others also called out Fahadh's word choice on social media. “What a weird thing to say,” wrote an Instagram-user while another pointed out, “Tbh that’s true he married her when she was 19 when he was 30+” About Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as Fahadh's awkward speech began circulating on social media, the internet had opinions. “What did I just hear,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user reacting to his comment. “Its looking disgusting, around children you have to be mindful of ur speech,” wrote another. Some were just confused with his choice of words, with one pointing out, “I met a child... not married,,, be careful.” Others also called out Fahadh's word choice on social media. “What a weird thing to say,” wrote an Instagram-user while another pointed out, “Tbh that’s true he married her when she was 19 when he was 30+” About Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim {{/usCountry}}

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Fahadh and Nazriya first met in 2013 while shooting for Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014), in which they played husband and wife. The couple was engaged by the time the film even hit screens. They got married in August 2014 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in the presence of their loved ones when he was 32, and she was 19. They reunited on-screen years later for Trance (2020).

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In June, Nazriya sparked rumours about trouble in their marriage when she posted about ‘red flags’ on her Instagram. “I used to think bulls were crazy for chasing red flags but here I am,” read her post. While many wondered if she was talking about Fahadh, others thought she was referring to the shoot for her next film, Gracias El Clásico, which seemed to be set in Spain.

Last seen in Patriot and Idhayam Murali, Fahadh's Don't Trouble The Trouble will be released in theatres on October 2. He also has Karate Chandran lined up. Nazriya also has Scene lined up apart from Gracias El Clásico. She last starred in Sookshmadarshini in 2024.