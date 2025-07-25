Fahadh Faasil dreams of becoming an Uber driver in Barcelona post retirement: ‘After people are done with me’

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil was recently promoting his film Maareesan with Vadivelu when he opened up about his potential retirement plans. In an interview with THR India, the actor mentioned that he would like nothing more than to drive around people in an Uber in Barcelona once people are ‘done’ with him in films. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan is all praise for Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu-starrer Maareesan, calls it: ‘Inventive, spirited cinema’) Fahadh Faasil thinks it's a 'beautiful thing' to drive people to their destination.

Fahadh Faasil’s dream Uber run

Fahadh was asked if he still dreams of driving an Uber in Barcelona, and he replied, “Absolutely. We were in Barcelona a few months ago. So, yeah, of course. It’ll only happen after people are done with me, you know? I mean, jokes apart, but just to drive someone from one place to another. At least, witnessing someone’s destination, I think that’s a beautiful thing. I still do that every time I get a chance. That’s my time. Not just driving, you constantly engage yourself in things you love doing, be it a game or sport or watching TV. I think it helps in the way you look at things.”

He was referring to a statement he made in an interview with IE in 2020 when he said, “As of now, there is nothing else that I would enjoy doing other than being an Uber driver. I would love to drive people around. I tell my wife (Nazriya Nazim) that as a retirement plan, I wish to move to Barcelona and drive people across Spain. She loves this plan.”

Recent work

Fahadh was last seen in the hit Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films Aavesham, Bougainvillea, Vettaiyan and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Maareesan, directed by Sudheesh Shankar and co-starring Vadivelu, was released in theatres on July 25. He also has the Malayalam films Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Karate Chandran, and Patriot in Malayalam lined up, apart from Don’t Trouble The Trouble in Telugu.