Fahadh Faasil gets romantic birthday wishes from wife Nazriya Nazim. See pics from party

Actor Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram and shared photos with a sweet birthday message for her actor-husband Fahadh Faasil who turned 40 on August 8. She wore a black top with blue jeans. Fahadh wore a brown checked shirt and lounge pants with a red cap. In one of the pictures, Nazriya Nazim wore his cap with ‘FAFA’ written on it. (Also read: Fahadh Faasil just wants people to watch Malayankunju, even a 'pirated copy')

She captioned the pictures, “Happy birthday Mr.Husband, aging like a fine wine…getting better with age…The best is yet to come.” Ahaana Krishna wrote, “Happy Birthday Fahadhhh.” Actor Roshan Mathew wrote, “The fafa cap is cool, get me one.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post and wished him happy birthday.

Nazriya Nazim works in Tamil and Malayalam films. She made her acting debut as a child artist with Palunku in 2006 and as a lead actor with Malayalam film Maad Dad in 2013. Her collection of films include Neram (2013), Raja Rani (2013), Ohm Shanthi Oshaana (2014), and Bangalore Days (2014).

She was last seen in romantic comedy Telugu film, Ante Sundaraniki, directed by Vivek Athreya in 2022. This project marked Nazriya’s return to facing the arc lights in a lead role after seven years. Nani stars in the lead role alongside her.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil got married in 2014. The two met on the sets of Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days, in which they played husband and wife. Ever since her marriage, Nazriya took a break from acting. She returned to the big screen with Anjali Menon’s Malayalam drama Koode. She was also seen in Malayalam thriller Trance.

Fahadh will be seen next in Prime Video's Malayankunju. It releases on the streamer on

