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'What Wild Stone ad is this?' Fans slam Yash's Toxic teaser for overshadowing female cast, call it a 'cringefest'

The new teaser for Toxic, titled Ladies & Ladies, highlights the female leads but still features Yash prominently. 

Jul 01, 2026 02:01 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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The new Toxic teaser, titled Ladies & Ladies, was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse of all the female leads in the film. These include Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Earlier, all promotional material for the film, including its first official teaser, had focused almost entirely on the main male lead, Yash, while largely ignoring the female cast.

Yash-starrer Toxic will release on August 26.

After fans expressed frustration over the lack of focus on the women in the film, the makers unveiled a new teaser featuring the female cast. However, while many expected the teaser to satisfy fans, several viewers pointed out that even in a teaser meant to introduce the film's leading ladies, Yash dominated the screen time.

'Toxic needs to be careful from CBFC'

The reaction to the new teaser has been mixed, to say the least. Many viewers have also objected to one of the dialogues featured in the teaser, while others questioned whether Geetu Mohandas had full creative control over the film, saying they found it difficult to believe that a female director helmed the project.

A fan expressed concern over the teaser's controversial nature and wrote on Reddit, "Man what was that 😅🎬📈 Toxic needs to be careful from CBFC." Questioning whether Toxic was shadow-directed by Yash, another fan wrote, "I am pretty confident that yash has shadow directed this film." Another comment read, "i can’t convince myself that this film was written and directed by a woman it’s SO painfully obvious that this movie is only going to cater to the male gaze."

'What Wild Stone ad is this?'

Several viewers also pointed out that Yash received significantly more screen time than the female leads despite the teaser being titled Ladies & Ladies. One user wrote, "They have more of Yash in Ladies teaser😭." Another comment read, "It says ladies and ladies but they still have his picture in the thumbnail, grade one narcissistic behaviour." Another viewer echoed similar sentiments, writing, "No female character spoke in the teaser nor any of them were shown for more than 5-10 seconds. 😭 Irony was lost to the makers. And they made it all about Yash and how they will revolve around him. 🤦‍♂️"

About Toxic

Toxic is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively. The film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of 850–1000 crore. Its release has been delayed multiple times over the past few years. The film is finally scheduled to hit theatres on August 26.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / 'What Wild Stone ad is this?' Fans slam Yash's Toxic teaser for overshadowing female cast, call it a 'cringefest'
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