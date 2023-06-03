From lip kits to love! Kylie Jenner's family gives Timothée Chalamet their Stamp of approval

It seems like Timothée Chalamet has won over the hearts of Kylie Jenner's family, leaving them in awe of his charm and genuine connection with the beauty mogul.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seeing each other.(Getty Images/ People)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The buzz began when Kylie was spotted leaving Timothée's residence after a delightful BBQ party, where she had the chance to meet his loved ones, including his sister Pauline Chalamet. Contrary to rumors suggesting that their relationship is not serious, sources have revealed that the lovebirds have grown significantly closer in recent times.

According to insiders, Kylie and Timothée have been making concerted efforts to spend more quality time together, despite their demanding schedules. With busy lives, they initially relied on FaceTime, texting, and other forms of communication to bridge the distance between them. Fortunately, their commitment to keeping in touch has only helped solidify their bond.

But the real seal of approval comes from Kylie's family, who have had the pleasure of meeting Timothée, including the ever-so-influential Kris Jenner and the fashionable Kendall Jenner. And it seems they are smitten! The Kardashian clan finds Timothée to be refreshingly different from Kylie's previous romantic interests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile, which is the most important thing to them," an insider revealed. "They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating. "

Also read | America's dad' in trouble again! Bill Cosby's legal saga takes a new twist as Playboy model raises new allegations

It appears that Timothée's ability to bring joy to Kylie's life has won him major brownie points. His wit and genuine nature have struck a chord with the family, who believe he's a cut above the rest. With their stamp of approval, it seems like Timothée Chalamet might just be the one to steal Kylie's heart for good.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}