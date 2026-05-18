From Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt to Guinness World Records to May 28 release: Everything we know about 7 Dogs so far

The action thriller 7 Dogs, starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Monica Bellucci, already sounds exciting. Backed by Saudi Arabia and mounted on a huge scale, the upcoming international action thriller is already making headlines and is set for May 28 release in India.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s 7 Dogs gets release date for India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Directed by filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, best known for the Bad Boys franchise, the film is preparing for its theatrical rollout ahead of Eid Al-Adha. From large-scale practical explosions to its mix of Arab cinema, Bollywood and Hollywood-style action filmmaking, here’s everything we know about 7 Dogs so far.

A high-stakes action story at the centre

At the heart of the film are Egyptian stars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz, who play two men from completely different worlds forced into an uneasy alliance during an international crisis.

Ahmed Ezz is set to portray an Interpol officer, while Karim Abdel Aziz plays a feared crime boss. Their worlds collide after the emergence of a dangerous weaponised narcotic that threatens to destabilise the Middle East.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While the makers are still keeping several plot details secret, the film is expected to combine espionage, crime thriller storytelling, and large-scale action across multiple countries and locations. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s special appearances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the makers are still keeping several plot details secret, the film is expected to combine espionage, crime thriller storytelling, and large-scale action across multiple countries and locations. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s special appearances {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film is the inclusion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Even brief glimpses of the actors in promotional material have already gone viral online, especially among Indian audiences excited to see the two stars share screen space in an international production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film is the inclusion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Even brief glimpses of the actors in promotional material have already gone viral online, especially among Indian audiences excited to see the two stars share screen space in an international production. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Monica Bellucci’s involvement has also sparked curiosity about the project, giving 7 Dogs a feel of a large-scale global crossover film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Monica Bellucci’s involvement has also sparked curiosity about the project, giving 7 Dogs a feel of a large-scale global crossover film. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest Arab-language productions yet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest Arab-language productions yet {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to GQ Middle East, the film has been mounted on a budget of nearly $40 million, making it one of the most expensive Arab-language productions ever made.

Much of the movie was filmed at Riyadh’s Al-Hosn Big Time Studios in Saudi Arabia. Unlike many modern action films that depend heavily on CGI, the makers reportedly focused on practical filmmaking with real explosions, live stunt work and large physical sets.

The Guinness World Record explosion everyone is talking about

Perhaps the most shocking detail surrounding 7 Dogs is its record-breaking explosion sequence, which has officially entered the Guinness World Records. The film reportedly achieved two records: The biggest explosion in cinema history and the most high explosives detonated in a single take.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The records were previously held by the James Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die.

How massive was the stunt?

The same GQ Middle East report also revealed that the explosion involved a blast equivalent to 170.7 tonnes of TNT, more than 405 kilograms of explosives, over 21,000 litres of petrol and nearly 4,000 metres of detonation cord.

The production team also used around 20 tonnes of bentonite clay to create massive debris eruptions during the sequence. Multiple tractor-trailers and box trucks were destroyed as part of the stunt filming.

According to Guinness World Records, the sequence was supervised by special effects expert Duncan Capp and his team at IFX International Special Effects LLC.

The filmmakers behind the project

7 Dogs is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking duo behind Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The pair also gained global attention for their work on Marvel’s Ms. Marvel series.

Release dates and IMAX previews

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film is now preparing for international release across multiple territories. The IMAX previews are scheduled for May 19 and May 20. Following the previews, the film will release across Saudi Arabia, Egypt and wider Middle East regions on May 27.

Indian audiences will get to watch the movie from May 28, while the Turkish release is currently scheduled for June 25. In the coming weeks, more international dates will be announced.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON