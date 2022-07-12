From Shin-chan to Doraemon, here are the Hindi voice actors behind popular cartoons. Watch them at work in these videos

Cartoons are an integral part of our daily dose of entertainment. Japanese cartoons like Doraemon, and Shin-chan have made a special place for themselves among the audience in India with their dubbed versions in Hindi. But, have you ever wondered who’s the real voice behind these characters? From Sonal Kaushal as Doraemon to Akanksha Sharma as Shin-chan, here’s a list of popular artists who have voiced popular characters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonal Kaushal

Sonal Kaushal is an impressionist. Best known as the voice behind Doraemon since 2005, she has also been the Hindi voice for Pokemon's Pikachu. Doraemon remains one of the highest-rated kids’ shows in India, which still airs on TV channels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akanksha Sharma

Akanksha Sharma is the voice behind mischievous Shin-chan. Later, she also voiced Nobita in the popular cartoon Doraemon. Besides lending her voice to cartoons, she has also worked as a dubbing artist on films.

Parul Bhatnagar

Remember Nobita’s crush Shizuka from Doraemon? Popular voice-over artist Parul Bhatnagar has been voicing the Hindi version of Shizuka over the last 15 years. Besides cartoons, she has also worked on podcasts, and commercials and is a trained classical singer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pallavi Bharti

Pallavi Bharti manages the voice behind various characters from Doraemon. From Dekisugi to Nobita’s mother to Doraemon’s sister Dorami, Pallavi is no less than a one-man army for the cartoon show. She has also appeared in a TV show and many TV serials in supporting roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.