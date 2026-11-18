Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA VI, is slated for release on November 19, 2026, in what has shaped up to be the biggest release in gaming history. It has been over 13 years since GTA V came out, and the world has changed considerably since then.

A man poses for a photo next to a "Vice City" sign outside the Kaseya Center ahead of the release of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), in downtown Miami, Florida. (REUTERS)

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Gaming has also changed in this time. Now, gamers can finally immerse themselves in the fictional world of Leonida. However, not all gamers the world over will be able to log in at the same time. Instead of a single worldwide moment, GTA VI will release at midnight local time in all regions.

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Thus, New Zealand is set to have access to GTA VI first, and the US will get it last, given their time zones. Here's when GTA VI releases in different regions.

GTA VI release timings

Deep Dive What time does GTA VI release in India? GTA VI is scheduled to become playable in India at 18:30 UTC on November 18, which is midnight local time on November 19. Will GTA VI unlock at the same time worldwide? No. Rockstar has described a rolling midnight launch, so the game becomes available at midnight local time in each region. New Zealand is among the first regions to get access. Do PS5 players need to update their console before playing GTA VI? Yes. PlayStation Support said a PS5 system software update is required to play GTA VI and advised players to install it before midnight on November 19.

Rockstar Games has described a rolling midnight launch, with New Zealand getting to play GTA VI at 12:00am NZDT or 11:00 UTC on November 18. In the Oceania region, Sydney and Melbourne will get to play the game at 12am AEDT or 13:00 UTC.

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{{^usCountry}} In Asia, Japan and Korea will get to play GTA VI at 15:00 UTC, while India will get access at 18:30 UTC. In Europe, Central Europe will get to play the game at 12am CET or 23:00 UTC, while the UK and Ireland will play it at 12:00am GMT on November 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Asia, Japan and Korea will get to play GTA VI at 15:00 UTC, while India will get access at 18:30 UTC. In Europe, Central Europe will get to play the game at 12am CET or 23:00 UTC, while the UK and Ireland will play it at 12:00am GMT on November 19. {{/usCountry}}

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Brazil will be able to play GTA VI at 12:00am local time, while those in the US can play the game at 12am ET. For the US, Rockstar has only said the game will unlock at “midnight local time.” This could mean the game unlocks at midnight Eastern.

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Then, the West Coast gamers could get GTA VI at 9pm Wednesday, Central players could get it at 11pm, Mountain region players could get it at 10pm, and Pacific region players could get it at 9pm. However, without confirmation from Rockstar, a midnight local unlock, which sees GTA VI hit the West Coast at 12am PT, is also possible.

Sony shares update ahead of GTA VI release

Sony PlayStation Support shared an update ahead of the game's release. The X handle posted, “Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI. Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19.”