Sick days marked, college leaves applied, Grand Theft Auto VI pre-ordered. The only thing on schedule starting November 19 – uninterrupted gameplay. The GTA 6 frenzy has taken the world of gamers by a storm, with one of them asking his wife for a written promise not to interrupt. A YouTuber and his content creator wife shared an agreement on playing the GTA6 ahead of its much-anticipated launch. (Instagram/@juliantaytm) Lisa Chan and Julian Tay, a Singaporean couple, shared a hilarious contract on social media recently, laying out rules for GTA 6 to ensure that the husband was not interrupted during his gameplay. One of the terms of agreement include uninterrupted gameplay for Julian for 10 days starting November 19, and clarifies that the period would move to the new release date in case the launch is delayed. Other terms included recovery time after non-stop play and the assurance that Julian wouldn't be disturbed when undertaking missions. As the contract drew mixed reactions online, the couple clarified that they came up with it as a joke. News agency Reuters shared a video of Lisa and Julian reacting to the backlash. Sharing the kind of comments his wife received, Julian said: “Everyone was like, ”leave him", “girl stand up for yourself", “cheat on him”." He also said he was surprised at the amount of hate he received.

‘Hugs, kisses, errands at my convenience’ A picture of the joke contract shared by the couple had some terms that particularly raised eyebrows. "Hugs, kisses, conversations, errands and "Can you help me quickly?" requests are possible, but only at my convenience. Please wait until I finish the mission or reach a suitable stopping point," one of the points read. The agreement also required the wife to agree to the husband dating a fictional character or visiting an in-game strip club in the capacity of the game. “I understand that this is a game and everything happening in it is fictional, including dating a fictional character or visiting an in-game strip club. By signing below, my partner agrees to understand this too,” the term read. The couple later clarified that the contract was meant to be funny and that they enjoy making “silly” content together. “We love each other, and obviously, no video game is more important than our relationship. We understand that not everyone will find it funny, and that’s completely fine! But please don’t judge our entire marriage based on one photo and a silly gaming agreement,” a part of their post on Instagram read.