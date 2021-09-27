Honsla Rakh trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill have an unwanted ‘good news’. Watch

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared the trailer for his upcoming Punjabi comedy film, Honsla Rakh. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill.

Diljit plays an NRI in Canada who accidentally gets his wife, played by Shehnaaz, pregnant. The two file for divorce even before the arrival of the baby and she wants him to have its custody.

Through various ups and downs and filthy nappies, he finally learns to care for his son and even forms a strong bond with him. Years later, he falls for a woman, played by Sonam. He makes it his mission to make her his son's new ‘mummy’, as they come up with ways to woo her. But a wrench is thrown in their plans when the original mother, Shehnaaz, returns into their lives.

Honsla Rakh is Shehnaaz's first project to release after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla on September 2. She has not been sharing any updates on social media about the film or otherwise on social media.

Film's producer Diljit Thind told a leading daily recently, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

Honsla Rakh is directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon and will be out on October 15. The official synopsis reads: ‘Honsla Rakh is a romantic comedy set in Vancouver, Canada that has warmth at its center and deals with the emotional bonds between father and child, and love between men and women in modern times.’