I'm Game box office collection day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam comeback beats Toxic but falls short of expectations

I'm Game box office collection day 1: After King of Kotha (2023), Dulquer Salmaan has returned to Malayalam cinema with I’m Game. The action thriller, directed by Nahas Hidhayath, was released in theatres on September 3. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While it has not recorded Dulquer’s biggest opening at the box office, it has managed to register a better single-day collection than Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups.

I'm Game box office report

I'm Game box office collection day 1: Dulquer Salmaan made a comeback to Malayalam cinema with the film

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According to Sacnilk, I’m Game collected ₹5.05 crore on its opening day from 2,714 shows. The Malayalam version contributed the majority of the collection at ₹4.30 crore, followed by the Telugu version with ₹0.65 crore and the Hindi version with ₹0.10 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 44% across India.

The film has not surpassed the opening-day collection of Dulquer’s previous Malayalam release, King of Kotha, which earned ₹6.85 crore on its first day in 2023. However, I’m Game has entered the actor’s top five highest-opening films. Ahead of it are Lucky Baskhar, which opened at ₹7.35 crore, King of Kotha at ₹6.85 crore, and Kurup at ₹5.60 crore.

Deep Dive What were the box office collections for I'm Game on its opening day? I'm Game collected ₹5.05 crore on its opening day, with ₹4.30 crore coming from the Malayalam version. Why did I'm Game face mixed reviews from audiences? While audiences praised the engaging first half, many criticized the second half for its writing and execution, leading to mixed reactions overall. How did I'm Game perform compared to Dulquer Salmaan's previous films? I'm Game did not surpass the opening day collection of Dulquer's previous film King of Kotha, which earned ₹6.85 crore, but it entered his top five highest-opening films.

I’m Game has also recorded a higher single-day collection than Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups. The Kannada star’s pan-India film collected ₹4 crore on its ninth day at the box office, according to Sacnilk.

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About I’m Game

{{^usCountry}} I’m Game was initially scheduled to release during the Onam festival period and was expected to clash with films including Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, the release was postponed, and the film eventually arrived in theatres on September 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I’m Game was initially scheduled to release during the Onam festival period and was expected to clash with films including Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, the release was postponed, and the film eventually arrived in theatres on September 3. {{/usCountry}}

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The film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, alongside Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. The story follows a gambler whose life changes after a series of events puts him in difficult circumstances.

The film has received mixed reactions from audiences. While several viewers found the first half engaging, the second half received criticism for its writing and execution. The film has been directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu.

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I’m Game has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. The film marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. The actor has continued to work across multiple Indian film industries in recent years, appearing in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films.