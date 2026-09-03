I'm Game Twitter reviews: Dulquer Salmaan fans thrilled by ‘banger’ first half but ‘let down’ by second half

I'm Game Twitter reviews: Nahas Hidhayath’s action thriller, I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released in theatres on Thursday. The film that was supposed to be released for Onam, clashing with Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, has finally been released. While fans were thrilled about Dulquer’s comeback to Malayalam after King of Kotha (2023), they had mixed feelings about the film on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game faces issues on release day: Twitter users flag content delay, no sound, cancelled screenings)

I'm Game Twitter reviews: Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead in Nahas Hidhayath's thriller.

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Fans laud Dulquer Salmaan’s performance in I’m Game

Reviews on X for the first half of I’m Game veered between calling it a ‘banger’ to ‘decent’. Many also lauded Dulquer’s performance. “A fantasy thriller from Nahas Hidhayath.DQ shines as Dan John .Myskkin as Villain good. Jakes BGM elevates. Screenplay keeps us hooked from Pre-interval. A banger first half with a decent second half,” read one review on X.

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{{^usCountry}} “This was just fun to watch. Fast pace, lots of style and good music. The gambling and action combo actually works. Didn’t feel bored for a second. Dulquer as Dan John is so cool. And Antony, Mysskin, Samyuktha all do good jobs too,” read an X user’s review. Another read: “Peeps! Go watch #ImGame in the cinemas NOWWW and avoid spoilers...It is Well made fictional, Thriller-Drama by @NAHASKh1 & team... It's a 173 minute roller-coaster ride... packed with crazy moments and sequences...@dulQuer amazing as always... but still he'll surprise you...! I loved it! Go watch it!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This was just fun to watch. Fast pace, lots of style and good music. The gambling and action combo actually works. Didn’t feel bored for a second. Dulquer as Dan John is so cool. And Antony, Mysskin, Samyuktha all do good jobs too,” read an X user’s review. Another read: “Peeps! Go watch #ImGame in the cinemas NOWWW and avoid spoilers...It is Well made fictional, Thriller-Drama by @NAHASKh1 & team... It's a 173 minute roller-coaster ride... packed with crazy moments and sequences...@dulQuer amazing as always... but still he'll surprise you...! I loved it! Go watch it!” {{/usCountry}}

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“#ImGame is a neat entertainer with DQ at the forefront. The first half is absolutely superb, while the second half feels a bit average. The flashback & cricket portions felt slightly laggy and couldn’t quite make an emotional connection. The cameo received a thunderous response,” wrote one X user without giving away much.

“Should appreciate Dulquer for taking up a challenging subject like this. It’s a difficult premise to pull off, one that could have very easily gone out of hand, but @dulQuer and @NAHASKh1 manage to keep it together,” wrote one X user, adding, “The fantasy element works surprisingly well in the first half and is quite convincing. However, the second-half flashback portions feel weak and disconnected, and the storyline becomes fairly predictable. With good music and some impressive action sequences, it still makes for a decent one-time watch. P.S: Welcome back Dulquer!”

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Overall reviews veer between watchable to really bad

Numerous X users pointed out I’m Game could’ve been better. “A decent first half with a kidu interval block, followed by an average second half. Nahas’ making is good, and the film is technically solid. Dulquer is good in the fight sequences, but the dialogues, especially in the first half, were really disappointing,” read one review. “Jakes’ music was just decent, while the editing could have been much better, especially in the fight portions. The mid portion is the best part of the film (fire emoji) Overall, a totally one time watchable flick,” they added.

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“#ImGame My Review (1.0/5) Im Game is easily the worst film i watched this year really really bad. As a DQ Fan Im really sad First of all DQ why what happen to u why u accepted this movie below avg first half followed by a peak avarath second half,” wrote a disappointed fan. “#IamGame Dissapointed. Above Average First Half, Good infact except initial 30 minutes. Second half s a letdown. Making is good with rich visuals but some connection was missing. Overall Average,” wrote another.

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One X user even criticised director Nahas, writing, “Nahas should stop relying on extreme violence against women and children as a cheap way to evoke emotions. It may have worked in RDX..you just got lucky. But it doesn’t work at all in #ImGame. It feels like a lazy and overused tactic.”

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I’m Game stars Dulquer, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. It tells the story of a gambler whose life turns upside down.