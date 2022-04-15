Indian documentary to screen at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Indian documentary, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival, running from May 17 to 28. It will be the only entry from the country. This was announced at media conference in Paris on Thursday by the Festival General-Delegate, Thierry Fremaux. He was listing the official selections. (Also read: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler-starrer Elvis to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022)

In a recent interview to Quint, Sen said: “We were absolutely certain that we didn’t want to make a movie on air pollution. We were interested in working on the relationship between the skies and the non-human life in Delhi, and its relationship with two human protagonists."

All That Breathes follows the journey of two brothers Nadeem and Saud who work with injured black kites, the non-human casualties of Delhi’s ailing ecosystem.

“When you’re telling the story of a family’s life and you’re interested in painting a well-rounded picture, things bleed in from the outside world to the inner sanctum,” Shaunak added, referring to the cruelty that was being inflicted on the vulnerable creatures.

Rubbing shoulders with Sen will be celebrated director, Ethan Coen (Jerry Lee Lewis), and Sergei Loznitsa (The Natural History of Destruction).

French director Michael Hazanavicius' (The Artist) Z will open the 75th edition of the Film Festival. This will have an Out of Competition slot.

The main Competition will include Canadian auteur David Cronenberg's Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, Ali Abbasi's Holy Spider, Clair Denis' The Stars at Noon and Festival regular James Gray's Armageddon Time (a coming-of-age story with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong).

From Japan there will be 2018 Palm d'Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters), who will present Brokers. This will not be in Japanese, but Korean. Also, South Korean master Park Chan-wook will offer a thriller, Decision to Leave. Park has previously won Cannes’ Grand Prix (2004 for Old boy) and Jury Prize (2009 for Thirst).

Two-time Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Daradenne (Rosetta, L’enfant) will arrive with Tori and Lokita. Renowned American director Kelly Reichardt will present Showing Up in Cannes alongside Nostalgia from Italian director Mario Martone, and RMNby Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu.

Frémaux confirmed 47 movies in this year’s official selections, including Jung-Jae Lee’s Hunt, Smoking Makes You Cough from French director Quentin Dupieux, Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen, and Ethan Coen’s Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind.

He added that a few more titles would be announced in the coming days.

Here is the complete list:

COMPETITION

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray (U.S.)

“Boy From Heaven,” Tarik Saleh (Sweden)

“Broker,” Kore-eda Hirokazu (Japan)

“Brother and Sister” OR “Frère et Sœur,” Arnaud Desplechin (France)

“Close,” Lucas Dhont (Belgium)

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg (Canada)

“Decision to Leave” OR “Haeojil Gyeolsim,” Park Chan-Wook (S. Korea)

“Eo” OR “Hi-Han,” Jerzy Skolimowski (Poland)

“Forever Young” OR “Les Amandiers,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (France)

“Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi (Iran)

“Leila’s Brothers,” Saeed Roustaee (Iran)

“Nostalgia,” Mario Martone (Italy)

“RMN,” Cristian Mungiu (Romania)

“Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt (U.S.)

“Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis (France)

“Tchaïkovski’s Wife,” Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia)

“Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne (Belgium)

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund (Sweden)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“All the People I’ll Never Be” OR “Retour à Séoul,” Davy Chou (Cambodia)

“Beast,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell (U.S.)

“Burning Days,” Emin Alper (Turkey)

“Butterfly Vision,” Maksim Nakonechnyi (Ukraine)

“Corsage,” Marie Kruetzer (Austria)

“Domingo and the Mist,” Ariel Escalante Meza (Costa Rica)

“Godland,” Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland)

“Joyland,” Saim Sadiq (Pakistan)

“Metronom,” Alexandru Belc (Romania)

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie (Japan)

“Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron (France)

“Sick of Myself,” Kristoffer Borgli (Norway)

“The Silent Twins,” Agnieszka Smocynska (Poland)

“The Stranger,” Thomas M. Wright (Australia)

“The Worst” OR “Les Pires,” Lise Akora and Romane Gueret (France)

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann (U.S.-Australia)

“Final Cut” OR “Z (Comme Z),” Michel Hazanvicius (France) — OPENER

“Mascarade,” Nicolas Bedos (France)

“November,” Cédric Jimenez (France)

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller (Australia)

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski (U.S.)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“Fumer fait tousser,” Quentin Dupieux (France)

“Hunt,” Lee Jung-Jae (S. Korea)

“Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen (U.S.)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen (India)

“The Natural History of Destruction,” Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)

“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” Ethan Coen (U.S.)

CANNES PREMIERE

“Dodo,” Panos H. Koutras (Greece)

“Irma Vep,” Olivier Assayas (France)

“Nightfall,” Marco Bellocchio (Italy)

“Nos Frangins,” Rachid Bouchareb (France)