Janice Dickinson reveals why she once 'stole' Donald Trump's limousine

Self-proclaimed "world's first supermodel" Janice Dickinson has revealed an interesting incident from her youth. She has shared how she resorted to an adventure for a date.

Janice Dickinson; Donald Trump(Twitter)

In a recent interview with Queerty, Dickinson revealed how she once stole Donald Trump's limousine in the ‘80s to make it to a dinner date with John F. Kennedy Jr., amid stormy weather conditions in New York.

"I once stole [Donald] Trump's limousine without knowing it was his limousine. It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor'easter they call it. There were no taxi cabs anywhere. I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available," revealed Dickinson.

The now 68-year-old shared how she drove the limo while being accompanied by a friend. Interestingly, it was her first time being behind the wheel in a limo.

"And so I just said, 'Come on, just get in this limo'. I'll just drive it a few blocks," Dickinson reminisced telling her friend.

"I drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, making fishtails in the street. There was no one no one on the road. It was a real storm. So I remember this clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn't want to miss that date, honey," she added.

After her daring act, she found out about the owner of the limo as the story got published in every newspaper in USA.

"It was in every newspaper in the United States," Dickinson noted.

As for the dinner with JFK Jr.? "Yes, he was divine. Yes, I did kiss him," she further revealed.

During the interview, Dickinson also talked about her confrontational relationship with Tyra Banks on America’s Next Top Model. Talking about Madonna, she said that she would always support her.

On the question of her self-title of "first supermodel", Dickinson said that she stands by it even today. She revealed how the coinage came into being during her working days in the 1980s.

"I coined the word. Back in 1982, [my agent] said, 'You are working night and day, day and night, who do you think you are? Superman?' And I said, "No honey, I'm supermodel," shared Dickinson.