'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus, becomes most-consumed song of 2023

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" is ruling the music industry at the moment. A new study by music sales data resource Luminate has revealed that global music streams hit the one trillion milestone in 2023 on March 31. And Cyrus' smash hit "Flowers" makes up 1.16 billion of audio streams, thus becoming the the most streamed song of 2023. Scrrengrab of Miley Cyrus from her song "Flowers"(Twitter)

Flowers was released on January 12 and it became a part of Cyrus' album, Endless Summer Vacation which was released on March 10. Her album included 12 songs namely Thousand Miles, Muddy Feet, River, Handstand, You, Wildcard, Rose Colored Lenses, Jaded, Wonder Woman, Violet Chemisty, Flowers and Island. Several fans speculated that the song contained several references to her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

ALSO READ| Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo gets engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey

After its release, "Flowers" ruled at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks since its chart debut on January 28. The song had also emerged as the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, with numbers crossing 100 million streams in first week of its release.

Meanwhile, SZA's "Kill Bill" is the second most-consumed song of 2023 as per Luminate. The third place is occupied by The Weeknd's "Die For You" remix featuring Ariana Grande.

Luminate's report has further credited Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti as the most-consumed album of 2023. And it is the the first non-English album to get the honour. Notably, the album was nominated as the first album recorded entirely in Spanish for 'Album of the Year' at the Grammy's this year.