Jaswinder Bhalla, popular Punjabi comedian best known as Carry on Jatta's Advocate Dhillon, dies at 65

Popular comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla, best known for his stint in Punjabi cinema, has died at the age of 65. The actor breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohalin the early hours of Friday, according to reports. News 18 reported that his last rites will take place on Saturday at Balongi. Many of his colleagues from the Punjabi film industry are expected to attend. Jaswinder Bhalla, a popular Punjabi actor and comedian, has died.

Jaswinder Bhalla career

Jaswinder Bhalla was known for his comic roles in a wide variety of Punjabi films in a career that stretched for close to three decades. He began his acting stint with iconic comedies like Dulha Bhatti, and even worked in Jaspal Bhatti's Hindi-language comedy, Mahaul Theek Hai (1999). Over the years, he appeared in some of the biggest Punjabi hits such as Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and Carry On Jatta. His portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in the three Carry On Jatta films made him a household name. He made a name for himself using different catchphrases for his characters, making even small roles memorable for the audience.

Bhalla was last seen on screen in the 2024 release Shinda Shinda No Papa, which starred Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in the lead roles.

Jaswinder Bhalla's family

Jaswinder Bhalla was married to Parmdeep, a fine arts teacher in Chandigarh. Their son, Pukhraj Bhalla, is also an actor. Initially an engineer, Pukhraj followed in his father's footsteps, first appearing in music videos in the 2000s, before appearing in a handful of films. Father and son both appeared together in the 2013 film, Stupid 7.