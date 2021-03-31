Joji teaser: Fahadh Faasil is up to something unexpected in this Amazon Prime film

Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming Malayalam crime thriller Joji, which has been directed by Dileesh Pothan, will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime on April 7, the streaming platform was announced on Wednesday.

The announcement was made with the launch of the teaser. This will be the third direct-OTT release for Fahadh Faasil since the pandemic. Previously, his film CU Soon premiered on Amazon Prime last year.

Inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth, the movie presents a twisted version of a plot filled with greed, ambition, murder and mystery. The story revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family who lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. But his father sees down on him and thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family.

Speaking about the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime, Fahadh said in a statement: "The moment I got to know about my character and his journey, I knew I had to be a part of the movie. I love to watch movies with unconventional plot twists, and Joji definitely packs in some surprises. I give myself enough time to understand my character and essentially become it, but Joji is one such character that had an edge to it which made the role interesting and appealing to me.”

“I am excited that with Joji premiering on Amazon Prime Video, viewers across the globe will be able to enjoy our crime drama,” he said.

Besides Fahadh Faasil, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistar Alex, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN among others.