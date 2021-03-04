Fahadh Faasil injured on sets of Malayankunju

Actor Fahadh Faasil suffered injuries while shooting for his upcoming Malayalam film Malayankunju. As per reports, Fahadh suffered a fall while performing a stunt sequence in which he fell on his face and suffered a few injuries.

As per Indian Express report, Fahadh was immediately rushed to the hospital and was discharged after treatment. He has been advised bed rest for a few days.

The report added that Fahadh was required to jump from a certain height as part of an action sequence. During the process, he lost his balance and fell flat on his face.

Malayankunju has been directed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran and scripted by filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. Mahesh is also handling the camera and editing the film with Arju Benn.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Fahadh and Mahesh after Take Off, C U Soon and upcoming political thriller Malik.

It was recently announced that Malik will release in cinemas on May 13. Tipped to be a crime drama, Malik’s story unfolds in a span of two weeks. The film, which has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan, also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Divya Prabha among others.

It was after completing work on Malik did Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil reunited for C U Soon, which had its premiere on Amazon Prime a few months ago. The film was conceptualized, shot and released during the pandemic. The entire story of the movie unfolds on multiple digital screens.

Fahadh is likely to be seen next playing the antagonist in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming action-thriller Vikram, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

