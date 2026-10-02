Jonathan Bailey opens up on creating ‘the darkest corners’ of Dracula with just his voice in new audio drama

Count Dracula has been portrayed on screen far too many times to count, including in the recently-released Nosferatu. Now, Jonathan Bailey has brought the literary villain to life, but using just his voice. The actor leads Audible's new immersive audio adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic Dracula, along with Ella Purnell.

All about Audible's Dracula

Jonathan Bailey voices Count Dracula in Audible's new adaptation of Bram Stroker's classic.

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Audible's Dracula released on October 1. The drama sees Jonathan voicing the titular vampire, while Ella plays Mina Murray. The full-cast psychological thriller reimagines the story from Mina's perspective, according to a statement.

The adaptation, which became available on Audible on Thursday, follows Mina after her fiancé disappears in Transylvania as she pieces together letters, diary entries and testimonies to track down the predator stalking those closest to her.

According to official logline, when Mina's friend Lucy also falls under Dracula's influence, Professor Van Helsing joins the fight against the vampire. Mina's ability to connect seemingly unrelated clues becomes central to the hunt, while Dracula begins targeting her.

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Jonathan Bailey on becoming Dracula

{{^usCountry}} Jonathan Bailey said playing Dracula required him to build the character through his voice. “With a character like Dracula, every inflection matters. You're building an entire world through your voice, discovering the darkest corners of who he is,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jonathan Bailey said playing Dracula required him to build the character through his voice. “With a character like Dracula, every inflection matters. You're building an entire world through your voice, discovering the darkest corners of who he is,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ella Purnell added that she found the reimagination exciting as Mina is no longer just the victim in this narrative. “Playing Mina in this adaptation has been incredibly exciting because she's not simply a victim in this story -- she's actively hunting Dracula herself. What I love about this version is that it gives her real agency and puts her at the heart of the story. Acting for audio makes it so intimate; you really feel that psychological battle between them,” she said.

Dracula's stacked voice cast

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Dracula includes an all-star cast, including Aimee Lou Wood as Lucy, Louis Partridge as Jonathan, David Jonsson as Dr Seward, Lesley Manville as Mrs Westenra, Johnny Flynn as Renfield, Francis Lovehall as Arthur, and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Professor Van Helsing.

Mary Lambert, known for directing Pet Sematary, makes her audiobook directing debut with the adaptation. Robyn Ahern has adapted the story, while Ilan Eshkeri has composed the original score.

Alongside the English version, Audible has released local-language adaptations in French, Italian, Castilian Spanish and Latin American Spanish, featuring local casts. The German adaptation is scheduled to release on February 9, 2027. A Brazilian Portuguese version is also planned for 2027.

(With PTI inputs)