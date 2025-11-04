Wicked cast celebrates ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande jokes she will wear his shirt all the time

Jonathan Bailey has been named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in 2025 by People Magazine, and his Wicked castmates can't be more elated at the news. The official X account of the musical drama shared a clip featuring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Jon M. Chu all celebrating Jonathan's win while wearing T-shirts or sweaters with his photos on them. Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey during the shoot of Wicked.

How Wicked cast celebrated

Cynthia and the rest of the gang congratulated Jonathan, while Goldblum said, “He is the sexiest man not only on this planet, but in the solar system, in the universe, in any multiverse.” Ariana added, ”You are also the kindest, and the most brilliant and beautiful inside as well!" Cynthia said that even though the world knows the fact now she has known it for long. The video ended with Ariana saying that she will wear this tshirt all the time. Jonathan plays Prince Fiyero in the Wicked films.

Jonathan made history as the first openly gay man to win the title. Jonathan came out to his family and friends privately in his early 20s, before coming out publicly in 2018. “If I can fill spaces that I didn't have growing up then I feel like that's a really brilliant thing,” he said about his decision to go public.

In the last few years, he has made a splash with his roles in Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, Jurrasic World: Rebirth and Wicked.

“It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” Bailey said to People. He revealed that the first soul he shared the news with wasn’t a human — but his beloved dog. “I told my dog Benson [who joined him at the shoot]. But no, I haven’t. How do you spell . . . NDA?”