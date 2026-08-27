...
...
Next Story

Kabzaa director R Chandru urges Kannadigas to appreciate and stand with Yash and Toxic amid criticism

Geetu Mohandas and Yash's Toxic has mostly faced criticism since its release on Wednesday. Filmmaker R Chandru spoke up in its support.

Updated on: Aug 27, 2026, 17:09:20 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released in theatres on Wednesday to lukewarm response. The film performed well at the box office on its opening day, but that seems to have changed today. Amid trolling, memes and negative reviews, filmmaker R Chandru spoke up in support of Yash and the film. He also urged Kannadigas to stand in support. (Also Read: Toxic movie review: Yash's film is a soulless nightmare, a sensory overload that tests your patience)

Kabzaa director asks Kannadigas to appreciate Yash, Toxic

Yash plays dual roles as Raya and Ticket in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic.
Yash plays dual roles as Raya and Ticket in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic.

On Thursday, a day after Toxic’s release, Chandru took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to post about Toxic. He wrote in Kannada, “Dear Yash...TOXIC - This is not just a movie. It is an attempt by a Kannadiga to conquer the world. So every Kannadiga should appreciate this and stand with it...Well done for your effort…”

Deep Dive

What is the main theme of the film Toxic starring Yash?

Toxic is a gangster drama that explores the rise and fall of a gangster set in Goa during Portuguese rule, while focusing on themes of power and downfall.

Why is R Chandru urging Kannadigas to support Yash and the film Toxic?

R Chandru believes Toxic represents an attempt by a Kannadiga to achieve global recognition and feels it deserves appreciation from the Kannada audience despite mixed reviews.

How has the audience reacted to the film Toxic since its release?

The audience reaction has been largely negative, with many expressing disappointment through memes and comments about escaping theaters, highlighting a disconnect between expectations and the film's execution.
Powered ByAsk HT

The filmmaker had last directed the 2023 Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, and Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Kabzaa. Despite being mounted on a budget of around 120 crore, the film collected only 40-45 crore at the box office during its run. Incidentally, criticism of the film centred on its attempt to mimic Yash and Prashanth Neel’s hit KGF films. He is currently producing the Rajmohan-directed Father, which stars Prakash Raj, Darling Krishna, and Amrutha Iyengar.

About Toxic

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Konanki Venkata Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. Yash plays dual roles as Raya and Ticket in the film. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth star alongside him. Mounted on a massive budget, Toxic tells the story of a gangster’s rise to power and his downfall. It is set in Goa under Portuguese rule, even as the rest of India achieved Independence.

The film received criticism over its long runtime and storyline that lacked emotional heft. Team Toxic hasn’t responded to the negative reviews on the film yet. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen whether the film’s collections will pick up compared to Thursday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

yash
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Others/Kabzaa director R Chandru urges Kannadigas to appreciate and stand with Yash and Toxic amid criticism
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe