Toxic box office collection day 2 (updated live): Yash, Geetu Mohandas film collects ₹6 crore
Toxic box office collection day 2 (updated live): Geetu Mohandas' Yash-starrer opened to lukewarm reviews but good collections.
Toxic box office collection day 2 (updated live): Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened to lukewarm reviews but good collections at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Here’s how it's faring on its second day, Thursday, despite the trolls and memes about the film. (Also Read: Toxic movie review: Yash's film is a soulless nightmare, a sensory overload that tests your patience)
Toxic box office collection day 2
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Toxic collected ₹6.79 crore net in India by 2 PM on Thursday. The film has shown 20.1% occupancy across 11,435 shows so far. It is performing better in Hindi than in Kannada, its original language. The Telugu version follows closely, with the collections of the Tamil and Malayalam versions being comparatively tame. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which Toxic was initially supposed to clash with, brought in ₹80.72 crore on its day 2. It remains to be seen if Toxic will beat that.
On its opening day, the film had collected ₹101.10 crore net in India and grossed ₹140 crore worldwide. It showed a 56.1% occupancy from 24,579 shows. It had collected ₹55 crore in Hindi and ₹23.30 crore in Kannada. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹102.55 crore on its opening day and ₹43 crore from the premieres. Toxic has the advantage of building momentum now until the weekend despite the negative responses. It remains to be seen if the film sustains momentum in the coming days.
Deep Dive
Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Peddi, Jana Nayagan and Karuppu hold the top spots at the Indian box office this year. If Toxic maintains its momentum, the film might just find a spot for itself.
About Toxic movie
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles as Raya and Ticket, along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was officially announced in 2023 and mounted on a massive budget. The film was criticised for its violence, sensual scenes and lack of emotional depth after its release.
Hindustan Times’ review of Toxic reads, “Yash and Geetu will want you to believe that Toxic is the antithesis of glorifying violent and problematic characters. They want you to believe that this film is about a man who becomes his own undoing. An anti-hero, or an outright villain, who faces the consequences of his actions. But this moment comes after over 3 heroes of babying, coddling and pandering to the whims of a man.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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