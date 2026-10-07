Anurag Dobhal’s estranged wife Ritika Chauhan says ‘yeh wapas attack karega’ after UK07 Rider’s arrest for assault on brother-in-law. Watch

Ritika took to Instagram and shared a video alleging that Anurag went to her brother’s workplace while he was returning from a shoot. She claimed that Anurag, along with 25–30 men, picked him up, forced him into a car and attacked him. She also shared a video in which her brother claimed that Anurag and his friends held him by the neck.

Earlier this year, in March, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal grabbed headlines over his personal life after he claimed that his family had mentally tortured him. The YouTuber has now made headlines again, this time over an alleged assault. Anurag and three others were arrested in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun after allegedly assaulting his brother-in-law on Monday night following a dispute near Haridwar Bypass Road, police said. Now, Anurag’s estranged wife, Ritika Chauhan , has also shared a video alleging that the YouTuber had attacked her in the past and could do so again.

Ritika also questioned people who continue to support Anurag and alleged that he had mistreated her and her family in the past. She said, “Is insaan ne pehle ye cheez mere pe kari, phir apne maa-baap pe kari, mere pet Rio ko marne ki koshish kari, meri mummy pe haath uthaya, isne Abhishek Saini ke saath mera fake narrative dikhaya ki uske saath mera affair hai. Fir isne mere bacche ke saath cheezen kharab kari (This person did this to me first, then did it to my parents. They tried to kill my pet Rio, raised a hand at my mother, and created a fake narrative about me and Abhishek Saini, making it seem like I was having an affair with him. Then they messed things up with my child).”

Ritika further alleged that she fears Anurag could target her and her family again. She said, “Ye wapas mere pe attack karega... meri mummy, mere bhai, wapas ye attack karne ki koshish karega. Mere bacche ko mujhse cheenane ki koshish karega taaki meri awaaz dab jaaye (He will attack me again... he will try to attack my mother and my brother again. He will try to take my child away from me so that my voice can be silenced).”

Bigg Boss-fame YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has claimed that he was attacked first. Ritika, however, questioned his version of events, pointing out that, according to her, he did not appear to have any visible injuries.

All about the alleged incident In his complaint, Raj Singh Chauhan alleged that Anurag grabbed him by the neck and tried to take his phone, asking him to unlock it. When Anurag allegedly failed to access the phone, Raj claimed that Anurag’s bouncers assaulted him. He further alleged that he was forced under the seat of a car and attacked with an iron rod on his head, chest and face. Raj also showed what he claimed were bite marks to the media.

The Nehru Colony police station received information around 10 pm through the control room about some youths fighting near the Nexa showroom on Haridwar Bypass Road, police officers said.

“Our personnel reached the spot and found Dobhal and his associates assaulting a man identified as Raj Singh Chauhan, cousin brother of his wife. The police took both sides to the Bypass police outpost to prevent the situation from escalating,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said.

“During discussions at the outpost, Dobhal, Abhishek, Abhay Chaudhary and Kurbaan again attempted to assault Chauhan, despite being asked by police personnel to maintain peace. The four allegedly became aggressive and tried to engage in another fight, following which a crowd gathered at the spot. Additional police personnel were called to the outpost and the four were arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order...,” Dobhal added.

Ritika’s brother, Raj Singh Chauhan, who sustained injuries in the alleged assault, was sent to Doon Hospital for a medical examination.

“A case was also registered against Dobhal and three others at the Nehru Colony police station based on a complaint submitted by Chauhan. Our investigation into the matter is underway,” the SSP said.