Anurag Dobhal becomes a father amid tough times; wife Ritika Chauhan shares heartwarming news on Ram Navami

Anurag and his wife, Ritika Chauhan, have been blessed with a baby on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami (March 27, 2026). While the couple has not yet revealed whether they welcomed a baby boy or girl, Ritika shared the joyous news on Instagram. Posting a touching picture of the newborn’s tiny feet, she wrote, “On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift.”

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal is back in the spotlight, but this time for a heartwarming reason. The content creator, who has been making headlines in recent weeks due to personal and health-related challenges, has now embraced fatherhood. Anurag's wife, Ritika Chauhan , shared the news on her Instagram account on Sunday.

(Trigger warning: suicide, reckless driving, violent threats) Happy news after Anurag crashed his car This happy news comes after a turbulent few weeks for Anurag. Earlier this month, he accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing and torturing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. The situation escalated when Anurag crashed his car during an Instagram Live. Amid the controversy, his wife Ritika has defended her in-laws, stating that both she and her family are being misunderstood and promising to share her side of the story soon.

Anurag has been recovering from the accident and has kept fans updated on his health. In one recent post, he shared, “Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi (sic) (I might never walk again),” reflecting on his uncertain recovery. While Ritika shared the news of their child’s birth, Anurag is yet to make an official announcement, but fans are rejoicing at this positive turn in his life.

About Anurag Dobhal For those unfamiliar, Anurag Dobhal is a prominent Indian YouTuber known for his moto-vlogging content and strong fan following, often referred to as the “UK07 Rider” community. He gained further attention after participating in Bigg Boss 17 and has since built a successful digital career, collaborating with brands and creating engaging content across platforms.

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