Anurag Dobhal becomes a father amid tough times; wife Ritika Chauhan shares heartwarming news on Ram Navami
YouTuber Anurag Dobhal and his wife Ritika Chauhan welcome their first baby on Ram Navami, marking a joyful turn after recent personal challenges.
YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal is back in the spotlight, but this time for a heartwarming reason. The content creator, who has been making headlines in recent weeks due to personal and health-related challenges, has now embraced fatherhood. Anurag's wife, Ritika Chauhan, shared the news on her Instagram account on Sunday.
Anurag and Ritika blessed with their first child
Anurag and his wife, Ritika Chauhan, have been blessed with a baby on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami (March 27, 2026). While the couple has not yet revealed whether they welcomed a baby boy or girl, Ritika shared the joyous news on Instagram. Posting a touching picture of the newborn’s tiny feet, she wrote, “On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift.”
(Trigger warning: suicide, reckless driving, violent threats)
Happy news after Anurag crashed his car
This happy news comes after a turbulent few weeks for Anurag. Earlier this month, he accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing and torturing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. The situation escalated when Anurag crashed his car during an Instagram Live. Amid the controversy, his wife Ritika has defended her in-laws, stating that both she and her family are being misunderstood and promising to share her side of the story soon.
Anurag has been recovering from the accident and has kept fans updated on his health. In one recent post, he shared, “Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi (sic) (I might never walk again),” reflecting on his uncertain recovery. While Ritika shared the news of their child’s birth, Anurag is yet to make an official announcement, but fans are rejoicing at this positive turn in his life.
About Anurag Dobhal
For those unfamiliar, Anurag Dobhal is a prominent Indian YouTuber known for his moto-vlogging content and strong fan following, often referred to as the “UK07 Rider” community. He gained further attention after participating in Bigg Boss 17 and has since built a successful digital career, collaborating with brands and creating engaging content across platforms.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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