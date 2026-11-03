Andhra Pradesh election result LIVE: Counting of votes for municipal polls begins

Andhra Pradesh election results LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh high court, on Tuesday, delivered its judgement giving the green signal for counting of votes in the municipal elections at Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district, people familiar with the matter said.

The high court dismissed petitions filed by YSR Congress Party candidate for Kadapa chairperson post Y S Pramila and party MP Y S Avinash Reddy, seeking a halt to the counting process.

The petitioners had requested the court to direct the SEC to conduct repolling in all wards of the Pulivendula municipality, instead of restricting it to the four wards where repolling had already been conducted. They also sought suspension of the counting process until repolling was completed across the municipality.