Thai actors Tu Tontawan, Gemini Norawit to lead the remake of hit K-drama Shooting Stars starring Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae; trailer unveiled

There is also a small detail that fans of the original drama will recognise. While the poster does not reveal much about the Thai version's storyline, the trailer definitely suggests that the premise is similar, though it caters to today's storytelling. GMMTV shared the poster on its social media accounts along with the hashtag #ShootingStarsSeries. The poster also carries the credit: "Based on the original drama series 'Sh**ting Stars' produced by Studio Dragon Corporation and distributed by CJ ENM Co. Ltd." The acknowledgement confirms the show's connection to the Korean original.

The casting has also caught fans' attention, as Tu and Gemini are sharing screen space again after Moonlight Chicken. The first poster features Tu and Gemini seated against a red velvet curtain, with microphones, camera flashes and red roses surrounding them. The setting evokes a press conference, hinting at the constant media attention that comes with life in showbiz.

Fans of the K-drama romantic comedy Shooting Stars have a new reason to be excited. GMMTV, television production and talent agent subsidiary, has unveiled the first poster and teaser of its Thai adaptation of the popular Korean drama, with Tu Tontawan Tantivejakul and Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak stepping into the lead roles. The first look was unveiled at the announcement of the 2027 slate of the channel.

Trailer breakdown of Shooting Stars The trailer opens with a voiceover: “When people look up at the stars, most only admire them for their beauty. Few ever stop to wonder how those stars shine so brightly.” It then takes viewers inside Starforce Entertainment, where the PR team works behind the scenes to keep its celebrities in the spotlight and away from controversy.

At the centre of the chaos is Kacha (Gemini Norawit), the company's “number one artist and the PR team’s nightmare.” His star status comes with plenty of attitude, leaving the PR team, led by Darin, struggling to keep up. Tu Tontawan plays a strict PR representative who has little patience for Kacha's antics. Their arguments make for some amusing moments. Their professional clashes soon take a more personal turn, with Kacha letting his guard down around her. During a dance practice, he asks, “There’s no one else here. Will you help me practice?” He later tells her, “When I’m with you, it’s like I’m just a normal person. But with you, I feel like someone special.”

But their growing closeness comes with its own complications. A headline reading “Superstar’s secret girlfriend revealed?” hints at a possible scandal that could put their relationship and the company's reputation at risk. As the PR representative struggles to separate her professional responsibilities from her feelings, the voiceover sums up the dilemma: “In the end, we have no right to claim them as our own.” She also makes it clear to Kacha, “You know that we can’t be together.”

Kacha, however, is not ready to give up. He asks her, “Will you try to fight this with me? Show them that the man they call a star is just an ordinary man who wants to love, too.” The trailer leaves their future hanging with the question, “This mission, this love - will it flop or flourish?”, before ending with Kacha's heartfelt confession: “Because I can never shine without you.”