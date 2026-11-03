Shah Rukh Khan's King: Sachin-Jigar replaced Anirudh for it's music in early 2025, not recently? Here's why we think so
Anirudh walking out of King came as a disappointment for fans recently. But it seems that he had left the project long back.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Anirudh's last outing together, Jawan (2023), had given us chartbusters like Chaleya and Zinda Banda. So naturally, when they announced their reunion for Khan's next, King, expectations were sky high.
However, as the time neared the release of the film (December this year), a piece of news dampened fans' spirits: Anirudh, due to his professional commitments and upcoming wedding to Kavya Maran, was not being able to devote enough time for King. And with SRK and director Siddharth Anand keen on achieving the Christmas release, they amicably parted ways with Anirudh. Sachin-Jigar were brought on board, with Anirudh gifting the theme of King to SRK as a gesture. This was reported last week.
However, the timeline of the switch doesn't seem to be recent. And Singer Ed Sheeran's latest Instagram post on Tuesday may just have revealed it.
He posted a BTS of recording the song Tu Mil Jaaye with Sachin Jigar. It is Ed's Bollywood playback debut. He interestingly wrote in the caption, “… Last time i was India i went to his house to get him (Shah Rukh Khan) to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and i wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night…”
Sapphire's music video, for starters, was released on YouTube in June 2025. And Ed had shot for it in early 2025- when he was on tour in India throughout January-February.
That makes it apparent- Ed recorded the song with Sachin Jigar the same day as his shoot with Shah Rukh for Sapphire. It also means that the duo composer was already a part of King in early 2025 itself. The makers have not commented on it officially yet.
King is Shah Rukh's grand comeback to the big screens after delivering two massive hits in 2023- Pathaan and Jawan, and is directed by Sidharth Anand.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More