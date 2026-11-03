Shah Rukh Khan's King: Sachin-Jigar replaced Anirudh for it's music in early 2025, not recently? Here's why we think so

However, the timeline of the switch doesn't seem to be recent. And Singer Ed Sheeran's latest Instagram post on Tuesday may just have revealed it.

However, as the time neared the release of the film (December this year), a piece of news dampened fans' spirits: Anirudh, due to his professional commitments and upcoming wedding to Kavya Maran, was not being able to devote enough time for King. And with SRK and director Siddharth Anand keen on achieving the Christmas release, they amicably parted ways with Anirudh. Sachin-Jigar were brought on board, with Anirudh gifting the theme of King to SRK as a gesture. This was reported last week.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Anirudh's last outing together, Jawan (2023), had given us chartbusters like Chaleya and Zinda Banda. So naturally, when they announced their reunion for Khan's next, King, expectations were sky high.

He posted a BTS of recording the song Tu Mil Jaaye with Sachin Jigar. It is Ed's Bollywood playback debut. He interestingly wrote in the caption, “… Last time i was India i went to his house to get him (Shah Rukh Khan) to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and i wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night…”

Sapphire's music video, for starters, was released on YouTube in June 2025. And Ed had shot for it in early 2025- when he was on tour in India throughout January-February.

That makes it apparent- Ed recorded the song with Sachin Jigar the same day as his shoot with Shah Rukh for Sapphire. It also means that the duo composer was already a part of King in early 2025 itself. The makers have not commented on it officially yet.

King is Shah Rukh's grand comeback to the big screens after delivering two massive hits in 2023- Pathaan and Jawan, and is directed by Sidharth Anand.