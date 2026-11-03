Ilaiyaraaja composes 6 songs in a day for Ramarajan's upcoming Tamil film Kadavul Thantha Parisu; actor says he's ‘forever indebted to brother’
Kasimayan's Kadavul Thantha Parisu will mark a landmark 25th collaboration between Ramarajan and Ilaiyaraaja.
Music composer Ilaiyaraaja and actor Ramarajan are teaming up for a landmark 25th time. Debutant director Kasimayan’s upcoming Tamil film Kadavul Thantha Parisu will star the actor and feature the composer's music. In a recent post, Ramarajan revealed that the maestro composed six songs for his film in just a day.
Ramarajan says he’s forever indebted to brother Ilaiyaraaja
Ramarajan revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Ilaiyaraaja didn’t just finish composing six songs for Kadavul Thantha Parisu in a day; he also completed recording them in a few days. This made the film’s music a talking point even before a single song was released. Posting a picture and expressing his gratitude, the actor stated that he would be ‘forever indebted’ to his brother.
“For my film "Kadavul Thandha Parisu" (A Gift from God), my elder brother—a true "God of Music"—composed six songs in a single day and completed the recordings within just a few days, delivering exceptional tracks. My heart is filled with gratitude!” wrote Ramarajan, adding, “I shall remain forever indebted to him…” The picture shows the duo smiling as they pose together.
Director Kasimayan, dialogue writer Rajagopal and production executive Ram Prabhu also joined Ramarajan as he thanked Ilaiyaraaja in person. Kadavul Thantha Parisu is Ramarajan and Ilaiyaraaja’s 25th film, following projects like Enga Ooru Pattukaran (1987), Shenbagame Shenbagame (1988), Karagattakaran (1989), Ooru Vittu Ooru Vanthu (1990), and more. Fans were also thrilled to hear about the duo collaborating again.
Ilaiyaraaja’s quickness a talking point compared to industry standards
At a time when filmmakers openly point out delays in the delivery of music compositions at pre-release events, and composers work on the score till the last minute, Ilaiyaraaja’s quick work has become a talking point. Most composers take weeks to months to compose a single soundtrack, with a day-long turnaround for an entire album being rare. However, Ilaiyaraaja has been known for his quick work in a career spanning five decades, which has delivered numerous iconic hits.
This is not the first time Ilaiyaraaja has pulled off such a feat, though. In 1992, for RK Selvamani’s Chembaruthi, the composer completed 9 songs in under 45 minutes. Rajinikanth once shared that, at the peak of his career, the composer could complete background scores for three different films in a day. In fact, he took only half a day to complete the soundtrack of Mani Ratnam’s 1991 hit Thalapathi. His entire live Valiant symphony in 2025 was composed in a little over a month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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