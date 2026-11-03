ACP Manasvi Vashishta who led protest outside Delhi Police headquarters suspended
The move comes after scores of Delhi Police officers gathered outside the police headquarters over the recent face-off with lawyers in east Delhi’s Shahdara.
Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta, who led the protest outside Delhi Police headquarters on Monday, has been suspended.
The move comes after scores of Delhi Police officers, including recently transferred Gandhi Nagar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vashishta, gathered outside the police headquarters on Jai Singh Road on Monday to seek a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar over the recent face-off with lawyers in east Delhi’s Shahdara.
ACP Vashishta and Arun Kumar, the station house officer of the Shahdara police station, were transferred out after city lawyers called for an indefinite strike over the handling of an assault case of a lawyer Lalit Bansal.
The lawyers, who had gone on strike last week, had alleged that the ACP and the SHO threatened advocates who had gone to the police station to seek action against the accused in the Bansal assault case.
Leading the protest on Monday, Vashishta said their demand is to meet with the police commissioner.
“Our demands are clear. We need to meet CP sir. There needs to be an SOP (standard operating procedure) to deal with such matters. If this happens to us, how will we fight to save the people of the city” Vashishta said amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Police Ekta Zindabad" on Monday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More