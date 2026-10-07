Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Ruhaanika Dhawan reveals how lockdown weight gain and body-shaming at age 11 changed the way she saw herself

Ruhaanika Dhawan, who rose to fame as a child actor with TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has spoken about a side of growing up that she rarely discusses publicly. The actor was just 11 when she gained weight during the lockdown and started hearing comments about her body. She recently opened up about that phase, her fitness journey and the way her relationship with her body has changed over the years. Ruhaanika Dhawan reveals how lockdown weight gain left her conscious about her body.

Ruhaanika Dhawan on body-shaming comments In an interview with Zoom, Ruhaanika said the comments affected her, especially because they came at a time when she was still very young. Before the lockdown, she had a busy routine that included professional swimming and competitions. That suddenly changed when the pandemic forced everyone indoors.

“If I'm being honest, anything with my body early does bother me because I used to be… I did gain weight in lockdown,” Ruhaanika said, explaining that she was only around 11 at the time. “I have always been an active kid. I was very… pre-lockdown, I was doing swimming professionally, like competing and everything. I think I was only 11 years old. Of course, we were bored. Our online classes happened. There was nothing… I was eating, I was studying, I was eating, I was studying.”