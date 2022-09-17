Kabzaa teaser: Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra face off in this period gangster drama that has strong KGF vibes. Watch

The teaser for Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra’s upcoming pan-India film Kabzaa was released on Saturday evening. The period gangster drama chronicles the ‘rise of the Indian gangster’ and is set in pre-Independence India. The short, two-minute teaser contains hardly any dialogue at all and introduces the viewers to the world of the film. Also read: Arjun Kapoor attributes the success of KGF 2 and Pushpa to their 'desi' attitude

The teaser opens with a grayscale-tint hued look at India of 1942. A montage shows a child growing up in an environment that was about the independence movement, before we see scattered shots of darkened cities and atrocities being committed on Indians. This gives to large scale shots of several ships burning at sea and a glimpse at the film’s anti-hero.

We then see shots of Upendra fleetingly as he obliterates villains and takes the law in his own hands and it seems to be going well for him before he comes face to face with Kiccha Sudeep’s character.

Fans were all praises for the scale of the teaser and the visual tone. Many compared the film to Yash’s blockbuster KGF franchise, which has given the two highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. “The vibes of KGF is back and this time Uppi and Kiccha boss is all set to create a new history,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “I never thought this movie will be this kind of visual treat. I'm back to 2018 that craze of KGF. Another masterpiece loading.” Many fans remarked that the film looks set to take Kannada film industry truly global. “Movie teaser is spectacular and the vision is visible. It definitely takes KFI to a next level,” commented one.

The film, originally shot in Kannada, will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, and is being billed as a pan-India production. The makers have called it ‘the next big thing in Indian cinema’. Directed by R Chandru, the film also stars Shriya Saran. No release date has been announced yet for the film.

