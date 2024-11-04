Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kannada short film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know qualifies for Oscars 2025

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 04, 2024 07:24 PM IST

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know is produced by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and won the La Cinef at Cannes 2024.

The Kannada short film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, directed by Chidananda S Naik, has qualified for the Oscars 2025 in the Live Action Short Film category. The film was produced by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where Chidananda studied. (Also Read: 2025 Best animated feature Oscar predictions: Inside Out 2, The Wild Robot and other potential top runners revealed)

Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know is directed by Chidananda S Naik.
Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know is directed by Chidananda S Naik.

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know qualifies for Oscars

The short film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know won first prize earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival’s La Cinef Selection. Indian folk stories and traditions inspire the 16-minute-long Kannada project. The film’s team includes Suraj Thakur as the cinematographer, Manoj V as the editor and Abhishek Kadam on sound design.

Winning award at Cannes

The La Cinef Jury at Cannes had commended the film for its illuminating storytelling and masterful direction, stating, “An illumination that, from the depths of the night, shines with humour and a keen sense of direction, the first prize is awarded to Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know by Chidananda S Naik.”

Chidananda said in a press note, “I have aspired to tell this story for as long as I can remember. Our goal was to recreate the experience of not merely hearing these stories but of genuinely living them—an experience I hope resonates with audiences around the globe.”

About Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know

The short film centres on an elderly woman who steals the village rooster, which causes sunlight to cease. A prophecy is invoked to restore order, and the woman is exiled from the village. The woman’s family undertakes a desperate mission to retrieve the rooster.

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know is filmed at night and immerses the viewers into an Indian landscape. The film previously received acclaim on the festival circuit, including the Best Indian Competition award at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival. It will now compete alongside the world's best short films.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //