Bengaluru International Short Film Festival returns for its 14th edition from Aug 8: Report

The 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is set to take place from August 8 to 18 this year. The annual festival will feature online screenings throughout its duration, with in-person viewings scheduled from August 15 to 18 at various venues, the Deccan Herald reported. The festival will also host workshops on makeup and editing, with screenings at multiple venues across Bengaluru.

The festival attracted a remarkable 3,213 submissions from 94 countries, out of which 266 films were selected to be showcased in various categories.

A new competitive category, ‘Queer Qorner,’ has been introduced this year to specifically highlight films focusing on the LGBTQIA+ community. Previously, such films were part of the ‘Let’s Include’ category, which will now focus exclusively on stories about individuals with mental and physical diversities, the report said.

Additionally, BISFF will also feature a separate competitive segment for Indian animated films. There has been a drastic rise in the number of submissions for animated films from India in the last one year, according to artistic director Anand Varadaraj, as quoted in another report.

Other competitive categories include international, Indian, Karnataka, ‘Women’s Cinema Collective,’ among others.

The festival will also host a makeup workshop as well as an editing workshop, the report stated.

The jury this year includes notable figures such as Shashank Sogal, Advaitha Gurumurthy, Kempa Raju, Sana Ravi Kumar, Samyukta Hornad, Gowri Nair, and Pallavi Rao, the publication added.

Venues for this year's BISFF include the Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan in Indiranagar, Indian Institute of World Culture in Basavanagudi, and the Srihari Khoday Auditorium in Konanakunte.