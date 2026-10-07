Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar narrowly misses getting burnt by fireworks at Chitradurga; continues to promote Bail despite mishap

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar narrowly missed being burnt by firecrackers while promoting his film Bail in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Videos from the promotions there show the actor walking into a theatre as firecrackers suddenly go off. The actor continued to promote the film despite the mishap, greeting fans and the theatre management.

Shiva Rajkumar narrowly misses being burnt

Shiva Rajkumar was almost hit in the face by a firefracker that went off suddenly.

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The Bail team recently visited the Basweshwara Theatre in Chitradurga as part of their promotional tour. One video shows Shiva being greeted by the theatre management with a large garland and cheers. Fans also crowded around the star to catch a glimpse as he visited the theatre. He obliged them by climbing out of his car’s sunroof and waving at them.

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{{^usCountry}} However, other videos from inside the theatre show Shiva walking in amid a massive crowd. People scream as a firecracker suddenly goes off, and the actor covers his face and head to protect himself. His team also tries to shield him from the sparks that went off right next to him. Shiva can be seen brushing his face and head as everyone around him worriedly asks if he’s alright. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, other videos from inside the theatre show Shiva walking in amid a massive crowd. People scream as a firecracker suddenly goes off, and the actor covers his face and head to protect himself. His team also tries to shield him from the sparks that went off right next to him. Shiva can be seen brushing his face and head as everyone around him worriedly asks if he’s alright. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans worry for Shiva Rajkumar’s safety

As soon as the videos gained traction, fans were worried for their beloved ‘Shivanna’. “God (folded hands emoji) narrow escape. Hopeless arrangements,” read one comment. “Worst arrangements! Risking lives almost,” read another. “Shivarajkumar narrowly escaped a cracker accident. Luckily he is safe now!” wrote one fan. A fan even wrote, “fire cracker blast near Shivanna, swalpa husharu kanro (please be careful).”

Many also commented that, at 64, Shiva was out promoting films, with an X (formerly Twitter) user writing that they had ‘mad, mad respect’ for him. “Age is just a stat on paper for Century Star Shiva Rajkumar. ​The way he travels, meets fans, and promotes every film like his very first is a massive wake-up call to the industry. Respect, #Shivanna!” wrote another.

Shiva Rajkumar’s recent work

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Shiva took a short break from acting when he went to the US for treatment after a bladder cancer diagnosis. He has gotten back to work, starring in Bail in Kannada and Peddi in Telugu this year. He also played a cameo in Raktha Kashmira.

The actor has numerous films lined up now, including Jailer 2 and Picasso in Tamil, and Gummadi Narsaiah in Telugu. In Kannada, he has Dad, 666 Operation Dream Theatre, and A for Anand. Shiva also has a documentary titled Survivor - A Superstar Documentary in the works about his cancer diagnosis.