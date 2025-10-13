Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 11: Rishab Shetty film crosses 600 cr; beats Jailer, Leo lifetime

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 had a blockbuster second weekend in India and again picked up pace overseas, which saw it cross the ₹600 crore mark worldwide. The film is now set for a smashing second week, and in the absence of any big new release next weekend, should continue to mint money till Diwali. Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 11: Rishab Shetty's film has crossed ₹ 600 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹39 crore net in India on Sunday, its 11th day in theatres. This gave it a very respectable second weekend domestic haul of ₹100 crore. It has taken its domestic earnings after 11 days to ₹439.65 crore net ( ₹525 crore gross). The film has been a true pan-India success, earning over ₹100 crore in both Kannada and Hindi versions, with the Telugu version set to join soon.

Kantara Chapter 1 has been a success overseas as well. According to trade sources, the film has earned over $10 million overseas, including $4 million in North America itself. Given the scale of the film, it is an impressive haul.

Kantara Chapter 1’s worldwide haul now stands at ₹615 crore, which means it has surpassed the lifetime collections of recent blockbusters like Rajinikanth’s Jailer ( ₹605 crore) and Vijay’s Leo ( ₹606 crore). Hombale Films, the production house behind the film, has reported slightly higher collection figures, which could mean the film has earned close to ₹640 crore by now, eclipsing even Salman Khan’s Sultan ( ₹628 crore). Either way, Kantara Chapter 1 is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and is steadily closing in on Chhaava ( ₹808 crore).

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which earned ₹400 crore worldwide. The prequel, set a thousand years before the events of the first film, has been praised for its storytelling, visuals, and performances. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.