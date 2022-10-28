Kantara is 'laughable mockery of anyone's intelligence': Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu calls Rishab Shetty's film regressive

Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu has criticised Rishab Shetty's recent release Kantara, calling the film 'laughable' and 'mockery of anyone's intelligence'. In a new interview, Abhiroop also said that the film forces a person 'to believe in divine intervention'. Kantara has so far gathered positive responses from the audience for its storyline and visuals. (Also Read | Kantara soars past ₹200 crore worldwide, beats KGF Chapter 2 to become most-watched film ever in Karnataka)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kantara has been written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows a Kambala champion, played by Rishab, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest officer, Murali (Kishore). Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda.

Speaking with ETimes, Abhiroop said, “I feel it's a mockery of anyone's intelligence. Poorly made, regressive, loud, replete with tropes, no real character to root for, so called plot twists appear dishonest and merely serve as gimmicks, the protagonist's redemption arc is laughable and by the time the film reaches the much talked about climax, I am not really interested anymore.”

He also added, “But I guess it shouldn't really be shocking for a film that forces you to believe in 'divine intervention' earning aplenty, especially in a time when you are trying hard as a country to prove the scientific relevance of a mythological character. So really, it all fits in.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film so far has been praised by Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri among others. Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter, "'The unknown is more than the known' no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebump @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

Kangana had written on her Instagram Stories, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally... this land of mysteries and Mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it .... India is like a miracle... if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one .... Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kannada period action thriller was released on September 30. Even after almost one month of its release, the film is still performing well at the domestic box office. The film has already crossed the ₹200-crore barrier in terms of gross worldwide collections and ₹196.95 crore gross in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON