Kasargold Twitter review: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne's action thriller gets mixed reactions

A new Malayalam action thriller, Kasagrold, starring Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne in key roles, released in cinemas on Friday. It is directed by Mridul Nair. The film has received mixed reviews from viewers who watched it on the very first day. (Also Read: Alencier Ley Lopez reacts to controversy over sexist remarks, refuses to apologise)

Positive reviews

Kasargold has received mixed reviews from critics

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote on the microblogging website, “It's not stopping with #2018 or #RDX. Mollywood rampage continues #KasarGold opens with a great theatre experience. @Asifali as Alby Super Mass (fire emoji) @Vishnu Vijay and @Vinayakan are stole the show (star emoji) Another blockbuster on cards!! Claps and whistles still hears on the head.”

Another user had a less enthusiastic, but majorly favourable, response towards X. They wrote, “#Kasargold Review: Average Action Thriller (peace out emoji) #AsifAli looks cool & performs well (thumbs up emoji) Rest of the cast are huge & were good (too good emoji) BGM (fire emoji) Decent 1st half followed by average 2nd half (smile emoji) Story (namaste emoji) Rating: (3 stars)/5”

Negative reviews

However, a section of the audience's response towards Kasargold wasn't as generous. One user wrote on X, “#Kasargold : Despite a thin plot, it had all the elements for a potential crime thriller and until the second act it works. But Mridul loses the grip in the important final act where things get stretched out with a weak climax. Performances (thumbs up emoji) Average”

Another tweet of a review stated, “Asif Ali's #Kasargold is a frustrating crime caper where the protagonists are too silly to root for, writes @Vishal1Menon”

About Kasagrold

Kasargold is co-written by director Mridul Nair and Sajimon Prabhakar. Produced by Yoodle Films and Mukhari Entertainment, it also stars Vinayakan, Siddique, Sampath Ram, Deepak Parambol, Dhruvan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sagar Surya, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, PP Kunhikrishnan as Narayanan, Sreeranjini Nair, Malavika Sreenath, and Parasanth Murali.

It marks Asif's second collaboration with Mridul after their 2018 coming-of-age film B.Tech. It's also the third venture by Yoodle Films, a subsidiary of Saregama, after Padavettu and Kaapa last year. It revolved around two friends, played by Sunny and Ashiq, who plan a heist of gold, only for their friendship to be affected by it.

