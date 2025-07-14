K-drama star Kang Seo Ha, who starred in Heart Surgeons, dies at 31 after battle with cancer

South Korean actor Kang Seo Ha has died after a long battle with stomach cancer. She was 31. The news was confirmed by Soompi. The actor was known for her work in several K-Drama shows like Schoolgirl Detectives, Assembly, First Love Again, and Through the Waves among others. K-drama star Kang Seo Ha has died at the young age of 31.

The report added that Kang Seo Ha’s memorial altar has been set up in Room 8 of the funeral hall at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital. The actor's funeral procession will take place at 7:40 AM on July 16, while her final resting place will be at the family burial site in Haman, Gyeongnam Province.

Actor's family member mourns loss

Taking to Instagram, one of her family members posted a video which featured heartfelt moments of the actor to mourn her loss. The caption read, “I still can’t believe it, unnie. Even while enduring such immense pain, you worried about those around you and about me. Even though you couldn’t eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal. My angel, who left us far too soon. Even as you endured everything with painkillers, you said you were grateful that it wasn’t worse, and I felt truly ashamed. My dear sister, you went through so much. I hope you are only happy and free from pain where you are now!” Several fans of the actor mourned the loss of the actor in the comments section.

Kang Seo Ha was born in 1994. She went on to graduate from the Korea National University of Arts’ School of Drama. It was in 2012, when she first gained recognition for her appearance in the music video for Brave Guys’ Getting Farther Away. She had recently shot for the film Mangnaein. The film is set to feature her final appearance on screen.